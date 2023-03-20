FIFA 23 Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, bringing yet another wonderful opportunity for gamers, who will be able to unlock two special cards at a very affordable cost.

Player item Squad Building Challenges tend to get very popular with the community, as these allow them to add exclusive items without having to open packs. There's no element of luck involved in this, and gamers are sure of what they will get. All they need to do is complete a player item SBC as long as it's active.

That said, let's take a look at the tasks that are part of the Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers SBC. This will help players get an idea of the coins they will need to spend on fodder to complete Dejan Kulusevski's new challenge. An idea of the expenses will allow players to determine if they should attempt the SBC in the first place.

The Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers SBC is a must-pick for every FIFA 23 player

EA Sports has kept the Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers SBC extremely simple, with only one task. This challenge has its own set of conditions, but they are quite simple to follow. Not only is this SBC inexpensive, but most FIFA 23 players should already have the required fodder in their collection.

Task 1 - Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers SBC

# of players from Spurs: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 82

# of players in the squad: 11

If a player has to get all the fodder from FIFA 23's FUT market, they will require about 25,000 FUT coins. However, the task is extremely simple, and most gamers should have the required items, barring the TOTW one. Hence, many players will be able to complete the Dejan Kulusevski FUT Ballers SBC for free.

The new challenge will be live till March 30, so FIFA 23 gamers have plenty of time to get the required fodder if they don't have it. There are some interesting resource-item SBCs that are currently available in Ultimate Team. They can be a steady source of fodder for players who can also grind different game modes. The packs earned via the rewards of various challenges can then be opened to get cards that can be used to complete the Dejan Kulusevski SBC.

The SBC is a must-do for many FIFA 23 players due to its potential cost. The 86-rated card might not be much, but it can be used to unlock an 88-rated option for free. Getting a potential 88-rated item for such a low cost is too good of an opportunity to turn down. Moreover, as a bonus, the 86-rated card can be used as fodder in other SBCs.

Poll : 0 votes