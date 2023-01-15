FIFA 23 Divock Origi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With the release of Divock Origi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan Showdown SBC in FIFA 23, players can now access two exciting challenges and obtain a couple of great items for their Ultimate Team squads. The latest inclusion to the Showdown series celebrates the famed Milan derby set to take place on January 19, 2023.

The footballers in this promo are chosen from two teams that have a rivalry between them and will soon face each other in real life. Based on the match's results, one of the two cards will receive an upgrade in their stats and Overall. This makes the challenges in the new Squad Building Challenge quite interesting and unusual from the typical ones, as selecting the correct card will benefit gamers more.

Let's now look at what tasks await players as part of the Divock Origi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan Showdown SBC. This will let players know the number of coins needed for the fodder. Knowing the costs will allow players to determine whether the Squad Building Challenge will be worth completing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Divock Origi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 features two exciting cards to choose from

The Divock Origi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan Showdown SBC consists of two separate challenges, each with its dedicated tasks. FIFA 23 players can choose to complete either or both, depending on the number of resources they have. Each challenge has its own set of requirements, which will need to be met to unlock the attached cards.

Challenge 1 - Divock Origi

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Challenge 2 - Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Task 1 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Players must complete both the Divock Origi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan Showdown SBC's challenges to get the two featured cards. Interestingly, obtaining a special item of Origi is easier, thanks to its single task.

FIFA 23 players will require about 110,000 FUT coins if they want to get both cards. The Divock Origi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan Showdown SBC will only cost 45,000 FUT coins if someone opts for the AC Milan player. Mkhitaryan, on the other hand, will cost about 65,000 FUT coins.

The aforementioned costs can be reduced with fodder from a player's collection. It will help gamers if they use some of the fodder they have to complete the challenges. This is because FUT coins are extremely valuable, especially with the TOTY promo coming soon, as this currency can be used in different tasks.

Both items in the new SBC have their own set of strengths and weaknesses and can meet the different needs of players. If Inter Milan wins the derby, Mkhitaryan's card will get a boost, while a victory for AC Milan will see Origi getting the boost. FIFA 23 players who obtain both items won't have to worry about who clinches the January 19 match.

Poll : 0 votes