FIFA 23 Donyell Malen Bundesliga POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA Sports' FIFA 23 has declared Donyell Malen as Bundesliga Player of the Month for the month of April as the Dutch star is having a great season with Borussia Dortmund. The official statement about the winner was released just now, but there were some leaks about this earlier.

This Bundesliga TOTS promo is quite eye-catching and this addition is seen on a positive note in the FIFA 23 community as there are some good players from BVB and Netherlands to link with.

Donyell Malen announced as FIFA 23's POTM Bundesliga (April): Details explored

As of now, Malen has a total of five Ultimate Team items in FIFA 23. He has a 79-rated gold rare base card and this 89-rated POTM is the highest-rated. He will be a usable sub as he has that blistering 94 Pace with 86 Physicality. The footballer has a 4-star weak foot with 4-star skill moves and an average body type.

He has some important traits too like the Technical Dribbler, Outside Foot Shot, and Flair. Players can also change Malen's position to LM and CF. The official stats are unveiled as follows:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 88

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 46

Physicality: 86

There are some downsides related to this FUT item like 83 Composure, 83 Penalties, 76 Long Passing, etc. Besides that, he doesn't have the lengthy body type, which may not suit the meta.

This POTM SBC is quite cheaper than the previous Bundesliga Player of The Month as the requirements are quite low. There are only four tasks to complete the Squad Building Challenge. The estimated cost is around 37k on Playstation and Xbox. The tasks are mentioned bellow:

Task

Bundesliga players in your starting XI: Min. 1

Min. 1 TOTW or TOTS players in your starting XI: Min. 1

Min. 1 Team overall rating required: 84

84 Number of Players in the Squad: 11

The nominees for the POTM are selected by their real-life performance on the football pitch and thereafter they get an upgradation from their previous FUT player item.

Malen has played a total of 33 matches this season with BVB. This Dutchman managed to score seven goals with eight vital assists for his team. Borussia Dortmund is only one point behind Bayern and they are chasing them in a tremendous manner to try and win it under Marco Reus's captaincy.

In FIFA 23 there are numerous players to select from the Ultimate Team and Donyell Malen can fit into any Bundesaliiga squad. This SBC is not too costly at the moment. Ultimate Team players can try him out for fun or to use as a regular starter. This player item is promising and recommended to replace some unusable forward options from the past.

