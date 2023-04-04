FIFA 23 leaks reveal Raphael Guerreiro as the Bundesliga POTM SBC for March

Leaks on social media suggest that Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro has won the Bundesliga POTM trophy for March, and will soon receive an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Portuguese wing-back is one of the most versatile players in Europe and his performances have helped his club stay in the title race.

The Bundesliga is arguably one of the most competitive leagues in European football at the moment, and the fierce competition has transferred over to the race for the POTM award as well. With the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Exequiel Palacios in the running for the trophy, Raphael Guerreiro's incredible showcases over the course of the month have earned him an SBC version in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks from Twitter/FIFAUTeam.

Raphael Guerreiro will receive a POTM SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The individual brilliance of Borussia Dortmund players is evident in their league standings as well as the multiple POTM SBCs received by the club in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. German playmaker Julian Brandt won the award for two consecutive months, and his teammate Raphael Guerreiro has been leaked as the winner for the month of March.

The Portuguese defender has been nominated multiple times in the past but narrowly missed out on the SBC version. However, with two goals and three assists over the course of the last month, he has finally received the coveted individual accolade.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are unknown, FIFAUTeam included a prediction that suggests the 88-rated left-back will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 85

Defending: 84

Passing: 92

Physicality: 65

Guerreiro already has a World Cup Team of the Tournament version and multiple Team of the Week cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and his rumored POTM card could potentially be an improvement over these previous iterations.

While his rumored stats are not appealing for a wing-back due to the lack of pace, he is incredibly versatile and possesses well-rounded attributes. This makes him a better box-to-box midfielder or wide midfielder in a three-defender formation in the current meta of the game. Depending on how EA Sports prices the SBC, he could possibly be highly sought-after by FUT fans.

