FIFA 23 dual entitlement: What does it mean and is it worth it?

FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30, 2022, and players are eager to get their hands on the latest installment of the iconic football series.

The game has been available for pre-order since July, with EA Sports offering two versions as usual: the standard edition and the Ultimate edition. The latter comes at an added cost but also includes several perks and benefits that make it worth the expense.

The Ultimate edition will be playable three days before the standard edition. It will also include added rewards, such as a free Ones to Watch item as well as 4600 FIFA Points for players to spend on microtransactions in-game.

However, perhaps the most important feature offered exclusively by the Ultimate Edition is dual entitlement.

Players who order the Ultimate edition of FIFA 23 will receive dual entitlement as one of the perks

FIFA 23 will be released on several consoles, spanning multiple generations. With Hypermotion 2.0's introduction, the gaming experience will significantly vary between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version and the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC version.

This makes the concept of dual entitlement even more important for players who are looking for the complete FIFA 23 experience.

What is dual entitlement?

Players who purchase the Ultimate edition of FIFA 23 will have access to both versions of the game. This is called dual entitlement.

If a player has an old-gen console, they will only be able to access the version of the game available on that console. However, players on new-gen consoles will be able to seamlessly switch between the two versions depending on their preference.

For new-gen consoles, both versions of the game will be downloadable. However, only Ultimate edition owners will have access to the old-gen version.

Why is dual entitlement important?

Dual entitlement is an important feature as the upcoming game will introduce the concept of cross-play in FIFA for the first time, allowing players from different consoles to play together. However, this only applies to players on the same version of the game.

With cross-play being such an exciting new feature in FIFA 23, it will undoubtedly be a core element of the overall experience. Dual entitlement allows players to switch between the two versions of the game and play with their friends regardless of the console their peers are on.

It is also necessary for players who are currently on old-gen consoles and are looking to upgrade later on in the year. If they purchase the standard edition of the game on old-gen consoles, they will have to purchase the game again on new-gen devices. However, with dual entitlement, they will be able to upgrade to new-gen without any hassles.

How to avail dual entitlement

Dual entitlement is only available to players who purchase the Ultimate edition of FIFA 23. As mentioned earlier, the game has been available for pre-order since July. However, dual entitlement will also be available to players who purchase the Ultimate edition after the official release.

