FIFA 23 EFL Young Player of the Season SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA 23's EFL Young Player of the Season SBC is now live. Interestingly, it coincides with the launch of the best cards from the EFL Championship and lower leagues. Most of these items can be obtained from packs, but there’s a reliance on luck. However, you can avail yourself of a nice item capable of being an alternative to those cards through May 7's Squad Building Challenge. All you need to do is complete this SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team.

It's even better that you can choose which item you get from three special cards after beating this challenge. The card you select will be added to your Ultimate Team squad.

The first step to approaching any SBC is the determine the number of coins you’ll need to spend on fodder necessary to complete it. This will let you figure out if you should attempt the challenge in the first place. The best way to predict FIFA 23's EFL Young Player of the Season SBC's fodder cost is by analyzing the tasks in it.

FIFA 23's EFL Young Player of the Season SBC has plenty of value for beginners

EA Sports has kept things simple with the EFL Young Player of the Season SBC by including only one task in it. You’ll have to adhere to its terms and conditions. That said, it shouldn’t be too much of a headache to beat this challenge.

Task 1 - EFL Young Player of the Season SBC

# of players from England: Min 1

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

The EFL Young Player of the Season SBC will cost about 22,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the fodder from FIFA 23's FUT market. You can reduce this cost by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. In case you’re short of fodder, there are a couple of great ways to complete tonight’s SBC for cheap.

This Squad Building Challenge is available for the next six days as of this writing (May 7). You can grind different game modes like Division Rivals, Weekend League, and Squad Battles during this time to earn different in-game packs. You can open them to find cards you can use to complete this SBC.

You can also beat resource-item challenges currently live in the game. Some of these can be completed multiple times, and they’re cheap. This is a great way to get fodder without spending any coins in FIFA 23.

After completing the new SBC, you can pick between the EFL TOTS versions of Bali Mumba, Alex Scott, and Junior Tchamadeu. All three cards have boosted stats and 90 overalls.

