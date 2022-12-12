FIFA 23 El Yamiq and Harit Dynamic Duos SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The El Yamiq and Harit Dynamic Duos Squad Building Challenge is finally live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Many thought this series of SBCs was over as EA Sports halted the release of the special player pairings. However, a couple of new Duos got leaked last evening, the first of which has now appeared in the game.

The Dynamic Duos offerings represent a special pair of cards with certain similarities. In earlier instances, names belonging to the same football clubs were released. It took the launch of FUT World Cup content to provide gamers with special national-team duos. The latest challenge offers two exclusive Moroccan cards.

Let's look at the tasks players will have to undertake to complete the El Yamiq and Harit Dynamic Duos SBC. Incidentally, the two challenges are separate. Understanding what the tasks entail will allow them to consider the conditions associated with them carefully. This will help them complete the SBC at the lowest cost.

El Yamiq and Harit Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23 can be used to add two special cards in Ultimate Team

The El Yamiq and Harit Dynamic Duos SBC are two individual tasks. You could choose to complete either or both, and each challenge here offers bonus rewards. The conditions that will have to be met to unlock the unique cards are as follows:

Task 1 - Amine Harit

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Jawad El Yamiq

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

While the El Yamiq and Harit Dynamic Duos SBC last appeared in the game a while ago, it will still cost around 125,000 FUT coins. It should be noted that the actual expense will vary based on how much fodder you are using.

Any fodder will allow you to save FUT coins, reducing the completion cost of the FIFA 23 SBC. This will be extremely helpful as it increases the rewards' valuation and allows you to use the coins you saved in other departments.

The El Yamiq and Harit Dynamic Duos SBC is live in the game for 11 days, so you can patiently earn fodder to complete it for cheaper. Incidentally, the cost of obtaining Harit is significantly less due to the card's more manageable tasks. The 86-rated CAM has some decent stats but also some glaring weaknesses.

Incidentally, El Yamiq's card has one less overall than the Harit item, but it is more expensive. It also comes with 88 Pace, which is incredible in FIFA 23. While its defense could be better, that can be improved with the help of a proper chemistry style.

The potential completion cost of 125,000 is the main problem for El Yamiq and Harit Dynamic Duos SBC. They should have been cheaper, considering the stats and overalls of the two cards in FIFA 23. The exorbitant price might bring down the value of both items.

