FIFA 23 leaks hint at Jawad El Yamiq and Amine Harit National Dynamic Duo coming to Ultimate Team

After a significant time, El Yamiq and Harit National Dynamic Duo are all set to appear in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, if the latest leak is anything to go by. It comes from a reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who released the information on their social media. If the leak turns out to be true, they will be the first such pair to appear in December.

The National Dynamic Duo represent a pair of special cards belonging to footballers who play for the same nation. It began even before the inception of the FUT World Cup content, and EA Sports have released several sets so far. There were rumors earlier that each nation would get a dedicated pair, but that no longer appears to be the case.

#FIFA23 El Yamiqand Haritare added to come as Dynamic DuoStats are prediction ✍🏻MoroccoMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨El Yamiq🇲🇦 and Harit🇲🇦 are added to come as Dynamic Duo🔥Stats are prediction ✍🏻Morocco👀🔥Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ✅#FIFA23 https://t.co/yDQR6TY02H

Many might have thought that the last pair would be the ones from Croatia, which were released in November. However, EA Sports are not completely done with the special pair of cards. If tonight's leak turns out to be true, players can soon add two more special options to their Ultimate Team roster.

The upcoming National Dynamic Duo belong to the Moroccan pair of Amine Harit and El Yamiq. It has been a special night for all Moroccan fans as their team qualified for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup after beating Portugal. Fans of the nation who play FIFA 23 can make the situation even more celebratory with the special cards of the two footballers.

The National Dynamic Duo cards of Harit and El Yamiq could be useful additions to FIFA 23

While the cards' exact stats aren't known, FUT Sheriff has made some predictions. If EA Sports retains the pattern of the previous releases, both cards will likely come with an 85 overall. So far, all the National Dynamic Duos have had the same overall, so it's unlikely to change for the remaining cards.

Harit is rumored to have LM in his position, while El Yamiq will retain his traditional CB marking. The latter could be an interesting option, as his base card has one of the highest pace for a defender. Any special variant will likely boost the pace, making him even more potent.

Harit appears to be much more stereotypical in terms of FIFA 23's standards. It remains to be seen if the pair will make it to the Ultimate Team squad and what stats they will have.

National Dynamic Duo cards have been released in different ways, including challenges and objectives. It will be interesting to find out how FIFA 23 players can obtain the Moroccan pair once they're added to the game.

