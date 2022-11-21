The Qatar World Cup 2022 is finally underway and EA Sports have carried on the themed content in FIFA 23 by releasing Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson as a Dynamic Duo SBC. World Cup content has been introduced in FUT over the past few weeks, with EA capitalizing on the hype of the tournament by introducing special rosters in packs, SBCs, and objectives.

Nation Dynamic Duos have become a recurring occurrence in FIFA 23, offering special cards to two players from the same nation participating in the ongoing tournament. After featuring the likes of Ghana, Uruguay, and Denmark, the spotlight is now on the Welsh duo of Ampadu and Wilson, who will be representing Wales in the most coveted tournament in football.

EA Sports has released Ethan Ampadu and Harry Wilson as a Dynamic Duo SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Both Ampadu and Wilson practice their trade at the top level of European football. While the former represents Spezia Calcio in Serie A, the latter is a regular starter for Fulham in the Premier League. Similar to other Dynamic duos, they also vary in their preferred position, with Ampadu being a defensive midfielder whereas Wilson is a winger.

Wales have a challenging journey ahead during the World Cup, with their group including the likes of England, Iran, and the USA. However, they possess all the talent and skills needed to make it through to the knockout stages. With the release of this Dynamic Duos SBC in FIFA 23, Welsh fans will be pleased to represent their nation on the virtual pitch as well.

How to complete the Ampadu and Wilson SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to its predecessors, this Dynamic Duo SBC also consists of two segments, individually representing the two players on offer. Completing both segments rewards gamers with special cards, as well as an Electrum players pack and an 80+ three World Cup players pack.

These are the specific requirements needed to complete the two segments:

Ethan Ampadu

Number of players from Serie A: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 83

Harry Wilson

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Minimum OVR of 84: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 83

The total expected cost of the entire SBC is around 37,000 FUT coins, with each individual segment costing around 18,500 coins.

Is it worth completing the Dynamic Duos Ampadu and Wilson SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Both cards look usable in the current meta, especially with pace now being a vital part of the game. While neither player is elite-tier in their respective positions, they possess some impressive attributes and will prove to be fun cards for FUT enthusiasts to try out if they are using Serie A or Premier League squads in FIFA 23.

Completing both segments also provides fans with two packs, one of which offers World Cup cards. These cards are necessary to complete World Cup Swaps objectives, making this pack rather enticing for those interested in grinding the game and obtaining tokens.

