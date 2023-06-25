FIFA 23 Emiliano Martinez Shapeshifters SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Emiliano Martinez Shapeshifters SBC is available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can earn a promo card for their respective squads. This item is separate from the Team 2 release, which are available in the in-game packs. You’ll have to depend on your luck or spend plenty of coins to get one of those items. To get the special Martinez card, you must complete the challenge before it expires.

The first job is to estimate the possible number of coins you’ll need to complete the SBC. This will be required to get the necessary fodder, and having an idea of the costs will help you decide if you should attempt the challenge in the first place.

The best way to get the predicted costs is by analyzing the Emiliano Martinez Shapeshifters SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Emiliano Martinez Shapeshifters SBC in FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple, as there’s only one task. You’ll still need to follow all the conditions to complete the Emiliano Martinez Shapeshifters SBC and unlock the card.

Task - Emiliano Martinez Shapeshifters SBC

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the FUT market, the SBC will cost about 120,000 FUT coins. You can reduce this amount by using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection. You can also refill your fodder stock with a couple of easy methods.

Since the SBC is available for the next six days (as of June 25), you can grind the different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

This will help you earn special weekly packs to open to get more cards. You can use some of them to help you complete tonight’s SBC.

Alternatively, you can recycle the cards you don’t need with the help of resource-item challenges.

They’re easy to complete, and there’s always a great chance of obtaining something useful. It’s a great way to reduce the total cost of the Emiliano Martinez Shapeshifters SBC without spending any coins.

After completing the challenge, you’ll earn a 93-rated CB card. Thanks to the nature of the Shapeshifters promo, Martinez’s position has been altered from that of a goalkeeper.

The SBC card looks quite fun to use and will surely be a unique experience for every player. It also has decent stats, which will help Martinez play as a reliable defender against the best of attackers in FIFA 23.

