FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Challenge 5 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

As the name suggests, Shapeshifters Challenge 5 is the fifth installment of the set of Challenge SBCs released over the course of the promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These challenges have been really popular with gamers, regardless of the quality of packs on offer, as they provide them with an outlet for unnecessary fodder lying around in their clubs.

With the second week of the Shapeshifters promo being live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the demand for packs is higher than ever.

Gamers are always looking for opportunities to get their hands on some packs to try and obtain these overpowered Shapeshifters items, making the latest Shapeshifters Challenge 5 SBC even more appealing.

The Shapeshifters Challenge 5 SBC offers exciting rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Pack-based SBCs have been a regular occurrence during every promo so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has taken it a step further during the Shapeshifters event.

This is the fifth Challenge SBC introduced in just the second week of the promo, giving gamers plenty of opportunities to get their hands on some valuable packs for affordable prices.

With the likes of Garrincha and Ousmane Dembele receiving extremely overpowered special versions and headlining Shapeshifters Team 2, fans are always eager to try and obtain these elusive items.

Fortunately, the developers have left no stone unturned in providing them with the content they desire, with SBCs like Shapeshifters Challenge 5 being released almost daily.

How to complete Shapeshifters Challenge 5 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to other such SBCs released so far during the game cycle, this challenge consists of a single squad with a specific set of stipulations.

These are the specific requirements that gamers must adhere to:

Clubs: Maximum five

Players from the same league: Minimum three

Players from the same country/region: Maximum four

Gold players: Minimum 10 in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 7,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering the low price of rare gold players in the current state of the FUT Transfer Market.

However, most gamers will already possess the items required to meet these requirements and will be able to complete the SBC for next to nothing.

Is it worth completing the Shapeshifters Challenge 5 SBC in FIFA 23?

The SBC will be available in the game for the next three days and offers a Prime Electrum players pack upon completion, the value of which far exceeds the cost of the SBC.

This makes the Challenge a worthwhile proposition for gamers looking to obtain cheap packs to try and test their luck at obtaining some of the brand new Shapeshifters items.

