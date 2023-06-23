FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Challenge 4 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the second week of Shapeshifters now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has resumed regular its proceedings by releasing the Shapeshifters Challenge 4 SBC. The developers launched three such challenges in the first three days of this event, and gamers will be excited to learn that these pack-based inclusions have made a comeback in FUT.

Shapeshifters Team 2 features some of the most overpowered items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and fans will be looking to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and obtain these elite-tier cards. This makes such SBCs even more enticing and valuable, even if the reward on offer is not the most expensive.

The Shapeshifters Challenge 4 SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the Shapeshifters Challenge 4 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to its predecessors, the latest Challenge SBC consists of a single squad with certain specific restrictions and requirements. These are the various stipulations:

Countries/Regions: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum five

Players from one club: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 60

Total chemistry: Minimum 13

Number of players in the squad: 11

The expected cost of the SBC is around 2,300 FUT coins, with the overall reward being a Mixed players pack. This is rather reasonable for a pack of this caliber, as the stipulations are rather straightforward; most gamers will be able to complete this SBC with untradeables already available in their FUT club.

Is completing the Shapeshifters Challenge 4 SBC worth it?

Opening packs is an integral aspect of Ultimate Team, as it provides gamers with the thrills of testing their luck to try and obtain some amazing players in FIFA 23. With Shapeshifters Team 2 now being in packs, there is a wide gallery of special cards for fans to attempt to obtain, making SBCs like this extremely enticing.

While the reward on offer is not too expensive, this challenge costs almost nothing to complete, especially with its rating threshold being so low. This makes the SBC worth completing in FIFA 23.

Challenge SBCs have been an incredible addition to FIFA 23, with EA Sports releasing such challenges during a variety of promos for gamers to submit their club assets into. These challenges provide fans with packs in exchange for SBC fodder, and the latest Shapeshifters Challenge 4 SBC is no different.

With the likes of Garrincha, Ousmane Dembele, and Antony Martial receiving high-rated special cards as part of the latest promo roster, every pack is worth its weight in gold. The opportunity to add these exceptional players to your squads makes these pack-based SBCs extremely appealing, especially with how easy they are to complete.

Poll : 0 votes