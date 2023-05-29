How Jose Mourinho mismanaged Anthony Martial at Manchester United

Anthony Martial arrived at Manchester United in 2015 as one of the most exciting young talents in European football. The Frenchman was signed by Louis van Gaal for a reported fee of £36 million, the then-highest transfer fee paid for a teenager and his potential was clear for all to see. However, under the management of Jose Mourinho, Martial's career at United stalled, and he struggled to fulfill his early promise.

Mourinho's approach to managing Anthony Martial was often confusing and inconsistent. The manager would frequently criticize Martial in public, claiming that he lacked the required work rate and defensive discipline. At the same time, he would often leave the Frenchman out of the team for long periods, preferring to play more defensively-minded players in his place.

This approach had a negative impact on Anthony Martial's confidence and form. The player was never given a consistent run of games in the team, which made it difficult for him to develop any sort of rhythm or form. Jose Mourinho's public criticism of the player only added to the pressure that he was under as he struggled to live up to the expectations that had been placed upon him.

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

One of the most baffling decisions made by Mourinho regarding Anthony Martial was his decision to play him out of position. The Frenchman had arrived at Manchester United as a striker, but under Mourinho, he was often deployed on the wing. This position did not suit Martial's style of play, and he struggled to have the same impact on games that he had when playing as a central striker.

Mourinho didn't give Martial the freedom to express himself on the pitch

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Another issue with Mourinho's handling of Anthony Martial was his reluctance to give him the freedom to express himself on the pitch. The France international is at his best when he is given the freedom to run at defenders and take them on with his dribbling skills. However, under Mourinho, Martial was often asked to play a more rigid and disciplined role, which did not suit his natural style of play.

Mourinho's approach to Anthony Martial was in contrast to the way that other managers have handled him in the past. During his time at Monaco, Martial was given the freedom to express himself on the pitch and was allowed to play in his natural position as a striker. This approach allowed him to develop into one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

It is worth noting that Anthony Martial's performances did improve towards the end of Mourinho's tenure at United. However, it is hard to argue that the manager's approach was the right one for the Frenchman. Martial was a talented young player with a bright future, but Mourinho's mismanagement of him only served to hold him back.

Mourinho's handling of Anthony Martial during his time at Manchester United was confusing and inconsistent. The manager's public criticism of the player's work rate and defensive discipline, as well as his reluctance to play him in his natural position as a striker, hurt his confidence and form. Martial is a talented player who has the potential to be one of the best in the world, and it is a shame that Mourinho was unable to get the best out of him.

