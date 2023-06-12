FIFA 23 End of an Era Jonas Hector SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the final week of Team of the Season underway, EA Sports has released an End of an Era SBC version for Jonas Hector in FIFA 23, celebrating his career for FC Koln. The German defender has been a loyal player in the Bundesliga side, playing for them for the entirety of his senior career, with over 300 appearances at the highest level.

EA Sports has released multiple End of an Era SBCs so far in FIFA 23, especially during the final week of TOTS. With the current season concluding, European football has witnessed several high-profile departures.

While some players have retired for good, others have approached the end of their long-term stints at their beloved clubs, including Jonas Hector.

End of an Era Jonas Hector celebrates the legacy of the German defender in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

German left-back Jonas Hector has seen it all at the highest level of club football with FC Koln. He has been a valuable asset for the Bundesliga side and stuck by them through thick and thin. However, the club will soon part ways with its captain as the 33-year-old veteran ends his glorious career, earning an incredible End of an Era SBC version in FIFA 23 Utimate Team.

This special item pays tribute to his career, encapsulating his versatility by upgrading his stats and attributes while providing him with multiple alternate positions.

How to unlock End of an Era Jonas Hector in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite the card possessing some amazing stats, the SBC required to unlock it is inexpensive. It comprises a single squad with the following stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

85 and higher OVR players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

While these requirements might seem rather complex and daunting at first glance, the SBC is extremely easy to complete. The overall expected cost to obtain this End of an Era card is around 40,000 FUT Coins, and players can bring these expenses down by using untradeable items from their FUT clubs.

Is it worth unlocking End of an Era Jonas Hector in FIFA 23?

With a price of just 40,000 FUT coins, End of an Era Hector is extremely cheap for what he offers in the game's current meta. The 92-rated card possesses the following stats:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 85

Defending: 92

Passing: 88

Physicality: 89

He also possesses four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot and can be deployed as a left-back, left wing-back, central midfielder, and central defensive-midfielder. This makes him an incredibly versatile all-rounder worth unlocking in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes