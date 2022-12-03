FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Challenge Japan SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

Japan's Group E domination has caused ripples around the world, and FIFA 23 has released a new World Cup Challenge Squad Building Challenge before round 16 starts. The Asian team was behind but ended up defeating not one but two European powerhouses, Spain and Germany, to top their group.

The new Japan SBC can be pretty useful for players looking for some easy ways to add good cards to their FUT squads. With the new World Cup Icons and the Stories promos active, lucky gamers can even pack unique cards from those.

Players looking to complete the Japan World Cup Challenge will need to exchange a single squad featuring relatively low ratings, allowing even casuals to attempt the SBC. Here is a quick and simple approach to finishing the challenge as efficiently as possible, along with a brief cost analysis to help fans decide whether it is worth putting in the time.

FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Japan SBC offers simple challenge to obtain Gold Pack

These types of Squad Building Challenges are enjoyable to undertake, as they offer very few conditions to meet. This means that if players don't have enough fodder, finishing it won't be too costly. The requirements that must be followed to complete the challenge are listed below.

FIFA 23 World Cup Challenge Japan SBC requirements

Number of players in the squad: 11

First Owned Players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Number of players from Japan in the squad: Minimum of 1

Clubs required in the squad: Minimum of 3

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Player Card Quality in the squad: Minimum Silver

Chemistry Points required: Minimum of 14

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated Cost: 3,500 - 7,000 FUT coins across all platforms

SBC cost analysis

While more complex SBCs yield higher rewards, the single-task challenge is quite inexpensive and allows players to potentially get some valuable rewards that can be quite useful for their FIFA 23 squads.

The cost of building a whole squad from scratch is somewhere around 5,000 FUT coins as per the current transfer market rates. However, one player on the team has to be 'first owned', meaning that the card may not be bought from the transfer market. Considering the humble requirements, using more fodder is also quite easy and, therefore, will bring the cost down further.

There are no squad rating restrictions, and the fact that silver cards may be used to complete the squad means that FIFA 23 players can use a wide variety of undesirable cards. Picking up items from the market to fill gaps will also be quite cheap, and using a first-owned rare card will bring down the SBC cost further.

The low chemistry requirement is also helpful; more casual players can meet all the criteria for this challenge without much effort. There are also minimal club and nationality restrictions, meaning building towards the 11 chemistry requirements should be a piece of cake for pretty much anyone.

As for the rewards, the Gold Pack will be useful for those looking to add players and items to their team. So, all in all, the SBC is quite viable for those FIFA 23 gamers who have a lot of fodder that they need to get rid of, as the challenge has the potential to get them good rewards in exchange.

