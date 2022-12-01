How to avoid a FIFA 23 soft ban in FUT World Cup mode

A soft ban in the FUT World Cup mode of FIFA 23 has been antagonizing fans of the game for some time now, and many have been extremely frustrated with the lack of transparency regarding the ban process.

There isn't any official information about when the ban gets triggered. In fact, players usually only get to know about the ban after they've received it on their accounts. There's also a lot of confusion in the community, with many citing different reasons as to why they were banned from playing the game. The ban seems to have been implemented within the swaps program, which vastly restricts the freedom and ability of players to grind for tokens.

However, this has been a big hindrance even for players who aren't grinding for swap tokens. With 40 tokens now obtainable in the game, many have been trying hard to get special cards like that of FUT World Cup Icon Patrick Vieira. Unfortunately, the soft ban not only prevents this but also stops players from playing matches in the Ultimate Team mode. There's no permanent solution to the problem at the moment, and the only option available to players is to limit the number of matches they play.

The FIFA 23 soft ban while earning swap tokens in the FUT World Cup mode has been a serious red flag

Many FIFA 23 players are annoyed by the fact that the ban wasn't implemented previously. Although some believe that it was always present in the game, the fewer tokens meant that players did not face any problems. Since the number of available tokens has increased, players now have to play more matches to earn them, and this seems to be the primary reason for the problem.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We've changed the available number of matches in the World Cup Swaps Live FUT Friendly to 60 per day in-game. We've changed the available number of matches in the World Cup Swaps Live FUT Friendly to 60 per day in-game.

EA Sports recently implemented a make-shift solution by restricting players to 60 matches per day in the game. This seems to confirm what content creator @NepentheZ had suggested on his Twitter profile earlier. NepentheZ mentioned that the soft ban usually gets triggered after playing 15 games in a single hour.

To make things worse, the game considers every match played across the Ultimate Team mode and not just those that are required to be played for the FUT World Cup Swaps tokens. While 15 games might seem like a lot at first, many players often go over the number in FIFA 23 and begin facing the problem.

I'm not sure EA are aware of how their own soft ban system works. It's 15 per hour, or 75 per day. This mode is GG. People will still get banned when playing this game in this mode because it takes ALL games in ALL modes into account. 60 Games per 24h now on Swaps too.I'm not sure EA are aware of how their own soft ban system works. It's 15 per hour, or 75 per day. This mode is GG. People will still get banned when playing this game in this mode because it takes ALL games in ALL modes into account. #FUT 60 Games per 24h now on Swaps too. I'm not sure EA are aware of how their own soft ban system works. It's 15 per hour, or 75 per day. This mode is GG. People will still get banned when playing this game in this mode because it takes ALL games in ALL modes into account. #FUT https://t.co/mamMWhQ1OG

The only solution currently is for players to restrict themselves to playing less than 15 matches in a given hour. This not only reduces the likelihood of a soft ban but also nullifies the 24-hour cap.

Unfortunately, this will also restrict players from attaining the maximum number of FUT World Cup Swaps tokens. However, FIFA 23 players still have plenty of time to complete all the objectives and get the required number of tokens.

