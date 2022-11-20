FIFA 23 FIFA World Cup Challenge Portugal - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA World Cup Challenge Portugal is one of the many SBCs in FIFA 23 that's now live for completion. Players can finish these relatively simple challenges to add rewards to their Ultimate Team squads. More importantly, potential rewards also have the chance to offer a Path to Glory card to the players.

SBCs, in general, are the primary source of improvement as far as an Ultimate Team squad is concerned. Player-item challenges tend to be more attractive due to better rewards, but they also cost more in fodder. Resource-item SBCs are easier and significantly cheaper to complete, which makes them ideal for beginner players.

Knowing the conditions will allow FIFA 23 players to estimate the number of coins required to earn the rewards. By analyzing the costs and the rewards, players can evaluate if the SBC is worth doing in the first place.

FIFA World Cup Challenge Portugal SBC is especially beneficial for beginners

Resource-item SBCs tend to be cheaper since the conditions of their tasks are simple. Moreover, they tend to contain only one task, unlike several in the case of specific player-item challenges in FIFA 23. The World Cup Challenge Portugal SBC has only one task.

Task 1 - FIFA World Cup Challenge Portugal SBC

# of players from Portugal: Min 1

Same Nation Count: Min 3

Same Club Count: Max 2

Rare: Min 5

Squad Rating: Min 65

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 25

# of players in the Squad: 11

Completing the FIFA World Cup Challenge Portugal SBC is easy as there's no such great difficulty in terms of conditions. Players can even use silver cards to save their coins if gold options fall short. If somebody completes the task by buying all the fodder from the FUT market, they will require about 3,000 FUT coins.

Since the conditions are pretty straightforward, players should avoid getting fodder from the market. The FIFA World Cup Challenge Portugal SBC is live in the game for less than three days, and players should wait for the Squad Battles rewards.

Upon completing the FIFA World Cup Challenge Portugal SBC, FIFA 23 players will receive a Rare Gold pack. The pack's worth is much more than the required coins, especially if somebody can complete it with their fodder. The valuation of many packs has gone up due to the current Path to Glory promo.

A new 16 cards were released last Friday, containing some fantastic additions. Every Path to Glory card can also improve massively if their respective nations reach the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup. Players can sell the cards for some decent profit if they can't fit the rewards in their squad. Overall, every player, whether a veteran or a beginner, should complete the live challenge. Additionally, more challenges of a similar kind are expected to arrive over the next few days.

