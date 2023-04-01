FIFA 23 FUT 20 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the FUT Birthday event commemorating the 14th anniversary of Ultimate Team, EA Sports have released another particular SBC in FIFA 23. This SBC pays homage to FUT 20 and one of the most popular and overpowered players in the game, Kevin De Bruyne, as the challenge's requirements are centered around the Belgian maestro. Various unique products have been added to the promo's second phase, including FUT Birthday Team 2, Icons, and a complete set of UEFA MOTM cards.

With so many different cards available in FIFA 23, players will be clamoring to obtain the packs provided by any SBC, objective, or challenge.

The FUT 20 SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Not only does the FUT 20 SBC provide gamers with an expensive untradeable pack upon completion, but it also contains a FUT Birthday Swap token. The Swap system has been excellently implemented in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, especially with fan-favorite promos like Winter Wildcards, Future Stars, and FUT Birthday.

Players will attempt to collect as many tokens as possible to unlock the most excellent packs because so many fascinating goodies are available at the Higher levels. Because of this, every token release is significant. These tokens can be unlocked via objectives, FUT Store packs, and SBCs, including the FUT 20 SBC.

How to complete the FUT 20 SBC in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of a single squad with the following stipulations mentioned in the requirements:

First Owned players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same nation: Maximum three in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum nine in your starting eleven

Team rating: Minimum 80

Team chemistry: Minimum 28

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 10

In this SBC formation, a Manchester City-affiliated Belgian player occupies the Central Offensive Midfielder role. Due to this change, they increased the SBC's price to almost 8,000 FUT coins, so participants must submit their players by the new rules.

Is it worth completing the SBC in FIFA 23?

The second phase of the FUT Birthday event has provided gamers with some of the most overpowered items in the game, such as Vinicius Junior, Eusebio, and Wayne Rooney. SBCs like FUT 20 are worthwhile since they return pricey packs and include many alluring cards.

After completing the SBC, players receive a Jumbo Premium Gold Players bundle worth 50,000 coins in FIFA 23. The cost of the SBC is 8,000 coins. This alone makes it an absolute bargain, with the availability of the Swaps token being the icing on top.

