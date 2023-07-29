FIFA 23 FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC (Week 2): How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the second week of FUTTIES going live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a refreshed version of the FUTTIES Daily Challenge with new requirements and updated rewards. Similar to its predecessor, the SBC refreshes on a daily basis and can be completed once per day, but it now offers an even more enticing pack upon completion.

After a rather underwhelming first phase of the promo, EA Sports has taken community feedback into account and delivered a plethora of content in FUTTIES Week 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. There are multiple SBCs for gamers to complete and player objectives to grind, and the FUTTIES Daily Challenge has been renewed as well.

The new FUTTIES Daily Challenge provides an even better pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Led by a 99-rated Lionel Messi, Team 2 of FUTTIES features some of the most overpowered and exciting players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With so many special cards up for grabs, fans are eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and obtain one of these elusive players, making the FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC an extremely clever idea.

Such SBCs have been essential elements of most promos released so far during the game cycle, providing fans with cheap and easy access to packs to try and obtain some of their favorite players. With EA FC 24 releasing soon, the community will be hoping that these SBCs are part of the upcoming title as well.

How to complete the FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to most Challenge SBCS released over the course of the year, this SBC also consists of a single squad with a specified set of squad restrictions and stipulations. These are the requirements that gamers must adhere to:

Players from the same league: Minimum five

Players from the same club: Maximum five

Players from the same nation: Minimum two

Rare players: Minimum six in your starting eleven

Squad rating: Minimum 78

Total Chemistry: Minimum 31

These requirements are entirely different from its predecessor. While the introduction of a rating threshold might seem daunting for most gamers, the SBC itself is easy and inexpensive to complete, costing only 7,600 FUT coins. When compared to the pack on offer upon completion, this is a genuine bargain that you must take advantage of every day during the FUTTIES promo.

The SBC refreshes daily, allowing you to complete it once per day to obtain a daily special pack in FIFA 23. The previous SBC during Week 1 offered a Mega Pack, which has a value of 35,000 FUT Coins, and the new version offers a Prime Gold Players Pack, which has a value of 45,000 FUT Coins. This is a significant improvement that makes the SBC worth completing every day.