FIFA 23 Futties Daily Challenge SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Futties Daily Challenge SBC was released on the opening night of the popular promo in FIFA 23, offering a great chance for you to get some vital in-game resources. Futties will be the last major promo of the current title as fans transition to EA FC 24, so naturally, the ongoing events feature some of the strongest cards. While you can get such items from SBCs and objectives, the best ones are available in packs.

Since pack rewards depend on your luck, opening as many of them as possible is ideal. The Futties Daily Challenge SBC is perfect as it offers a decent starter pack. You’ll still have to determine the possible costs, which can be determined by how much fodder you buy. This can be best done by analyzing the tasks of the challenge.

Cheapest FIFA 23 Futties Daily Challenge SBC solutions

Resource-item challenges in FIFA 23 are typically pretty basic, and the Futties Daily Challenge SBC is no different. You can easily meet the terms and conditions, even if you’re a beginner in the game.

Task - Futties Daily Challenge SBC

Nationalities: Max 4

Same League Count: Max 6

Same Club Count: Min 2

Gold Players: Min 10

Rare: Min 4

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 30

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Futties Daily Challenge SBC will cost about 6,000 coins if you don’t have enough fodder and get them from the market. If you partially complete the challenge with cards from your collection, it will also help reduce the costs.

The Futties Daily Challenge SBC is available for the next six days (as of July 21) and can be done multiple times. You’ll earn a Mega Pack after completing the challenge, and now is perhaps the best time to open such packs.

If you’re lucky, you could end up getting a Futties Team 1 item. This includes special cards, including a 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo, which is rarely found on the market. Aside from the Portuguese, Angel Di Maria and Julian Alvarez are great alternate options.

You could also find Batch 1 items, including a few popular promos from the past. The TOTY promo features some really strong cards, and you can also have them for your squads.

Ultimately, the final rewards in FIFA 23 depend on your luck. However, the daily challenge SBC is pretty cheap, and there’s no harm in completing it for negligible costs.