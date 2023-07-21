FIFA 23 leak hints at Cristiano Ronaldo receiving a FUTTIES version

With the FUTTIES promo beginning soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, Cristiano Ronaldo has been leaked to be part of the upcoming event. This is by far the most shocking and exciting revelation regarding the promo so far, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on a boosted version of the legendary Portuguese marksman.

FUTTIES is always an exciting time in the FUT game cycle every year, with plenty of overpowered players being released as SBCs and objectives.

With a variety of re-released special cards in packs, obtaining fodder is easier than ever, helping gamers complete these SBCs easily. Fans will be hoping for more of the same in FIFA 23, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo included in the leaks.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been leaked as an upcoming FUTTIES player in FIFA 23

Cristiano Ronaldo is a living legend whose fame often transcends the sport of football itself.

Alongside his long-time rival Lionel Messi, he is regarded as one of the two best footballers of all time, and for good reason. He has won it all at both the individual and team level, with his storied career now in its twilight years in the Saudi League.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus forward currently plays for Al Nassr and has a Team of the Season Moments version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This 96-rated item is regarded by many as one of the best strikers in the game, and his rumored FUTTIES card will definitely be much better.

What will FUTTIES Cristiano Ronaldo look like in FIFA 23?

SIUUUUUU! Cristiano Ronaldo is coming as FUTTIES



🤖 Stats are prediction!



🤖 Stats are prediction!



SIUUUUUU! Cristiano Ronaldo is coming as FUTTIES Stats are prediction!

While his overall rating and stats are not confirmed, FUT Sheriff predicts that this FUTTIES version will be 98-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 96

Shooting: 99

Defending: 40

Passing: 90

Physicality: 87

He already possesses five-star skill moves and some of the most overpowered running and shooting animations in the game, making him a formidable attacker regardless of his stats.

However, if he does indeed receive such a massive boost, he will definitely be in contention to be regarded as the best striker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Gamers will also be hoping that he receives a Premium FUTTIES version so that he is easier to accommodate into a squad on full chemistry.

A five-star weak-foot boost will be the cherry on top, transforming him into the perfect attacker on the virtual pitch.