FIFA 23 FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC (Week 6): How to complete, expected cost, and more

After the release of Team 6, EA Sports launched the FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC for Week 6 of FIFA 23's ongoing FUTTIES promo in Ultimate Team. This inclusion allows players to access yet another repeatable challenge for a couple of days to grind out some easy fodder. With a number of much-coveted dedicated SBCs currently live in this game, FUT fans will need as much fodder as they can to complete them.

Even though FIFA 23 is slowly drawing to a close, the FUTTIES promo has been going strong. Having added several 99-rated cards with each Team release, the series' past has seen many overpowered cards enter the meta recently. That said, opening as many packs as possible during this promo is a must for those still looking to fill out their squads.

With so many high-value challenges being released recently, the FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC may fly under many players' radar. However, this simple Squad Building Challenge can provide a steady source of fodder throughout the week. This article is a short guide on how to optimally grind this SBC.

Alongside Team 6, the FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC is also live for a week in FIFA 23

Keeping in line with the last release of FIFA 23's FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC, this new version will be available to complete for a week. This will allow players to get their hands on a new pack every day for minimal effort.

The new single-task challenge is quite simple. Here are all the requirements that must be taken into account while completing the Squad Building Challenge.

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of leagues represented in the squad: Maximum of 3

Same club # in the squad: Minimum of 5

Player Level: Gold at the least

# of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 7

Total Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 30

Reward: x1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated fodder cost: 7,000 to 8,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC worth grinding in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As per current market rates, the cost of completing this Squad Building Challenge is around 7,500 FUT Coins. However, FIFA 23 players should note that this price may depreciate as the week goes on. 7,500 coins is a small amount, given how late in the game's cycle this challenge has appeared. Moreover, the repeatable SBC's low cost increases its utility.

That said, the conditions for completing it are not very simple and require a majority of rare gold cards to meet them. The Chemistry Point restriction of 30 may also deter some FUT players from attempting this inclusion, but overall the FUTTIES Daily Challenge SBC is not that hard to grind.