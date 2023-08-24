FIFA 23 FUTTIES Khephren Thuram SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the latest FUTTIES player SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with French midfielder Khephren Thuram receiving an overpowered version that establishes him as one of the most overpowered midfielders in this game. The OGC Nice youngster already possesses various special versions and is a massive fan favorite, making him the ideal candidate for a new SBC card.

FUTTIES is known for providing popular players with boosted versions for fans to enjoy towards the end of the game cycle. This makes it the perfect opportunity for EA Sports to release an end-game version of Khephren Thuram, especially after his Team of the Season version failed to live up to expectations earlier in the FIFA 23 game cycle.

FUTTIES Khephren Thuram is now available via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Khephren Thuram has made a name for himself as one of the most promising youngsters in European football. He first rose to prominence amongst the FUT community with his 87-rated Future Stars variant in FIFA 23, followed closely by an 89-rated Team of the Season card. These special cards were extremely popular with gamers, and his latest FUTTIES item features a massive upgrade.

Not only does the 95-rated midfielder possess the stats to be amongst the best defensive-oriented players in the game, he also showcases five-star skill moves and offers Premium chemistry.

How to unlock FUTTIES Khephren Thuram in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock the Frenchman consists of four segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements mentioned in each individual squad:

France

Number of players from France: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Top form

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 200,000 FUT coins. While the requirements seem rather daunting at first glance, the cost of high-rated fodder is the lowest it has ever been in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

With the fifth week of FUTTIES bringing a wide gallery of TOTS and Shapeshifters back into packs, it is extremely easy to obtain high-rated players to submit into such SBCs. EA Sports has done a good job of providing gamers with plenty of SBCs to grind, with FUTTIES Khephren Thuram being the latest addition.

While 200,000 FUT coins is a significant amount in the current economy of the game, the SBC is definitely worth completing for gamers looking for a new defensive midfielder to elevate their FUT squad.