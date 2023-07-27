FIFA 23 Futties Week 2: How to get a free 89-rated Lacazette Winter Wildcards card?

The Futties Week 2 objective is now available in FIFA 23, and once again, players can add a unique item in the form of the Alexander Lacazette Winter Wildcards version. It's just one of the many rewards awaiting the players as part of the objective set. What's more, completing the whole group will help players get a lot of seasonal XPs, and doing so will unlock even more rewards.

Most special cards usually involve spending a certain amount of coins - whether you get them from packs, complete SBCs, or buy from the market. This makes the Futties Week 2 objective and the Lacazette Winter Wildcards item exceptions. With a bit of careful strategy, you'll be able to get all the rewards in FIFA 23 for free.

How to complete Futties Week 2 objective set in FIFA 23?

To earn the free Lacazette Winter Wildcards item, the main assignment is to complete all the tasks in the Futties Week 2 objective set. You must complete as many tasks as possible, most of which are easy to solve.

Play 6: Play six games in any FUT Game Mode.

Win 8: Win eight games in any FUT Game Mode with WW Lacazette in your starting squad.

Assist 6: Assist 6 goals in any FUT Game Mode.

Score in 10: Score in 10 separate games in any mode with WW Lacazette.

Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC (XP): Complete the Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC [XP].

Icon FUT Birthday Eusebio Loan SBC (XP): Complete Icon FBD Eusébio Loan Challenge SBC. Available on: July 31st.

Each task will reward you with Season 8 XP, and there's plenty that you can earn over the next few days. Most of these tasks are extremely simple, and you can play in any game mode to get them done in FIFA 23.

How to get a Lacazette Winter Wildcards card for free in FIFA 23

The first task, "Play 6," is the only one that offers a different reward. Unlike the remaining tasks, completing this particular one will add an untradeable Lacazette Winter Wilcards to your Ultimate Team squad.

Once you get the card, you'll have to use it to complete a couple of other conditions that are part of the complete set. The Futties Week 2 objective set is completely free, and the XPs you earn will help you come one step closer to the 98-rated Vinicius Futties item from the Season 8 reward path. Do note that some of the tasks aren't available as of writing.