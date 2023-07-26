FIFA 23 FUTTIES 93+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports have released the 93+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team amid the FUTTIES promo. Players can attempt the repeatable challenge a few times over the next week. While being able to grind a Squad Building Challenge that yields high-rated cards is a boon, this one can be repeated only once a day for four days in the coming week, limiting its potential for grinding good cards.

With the release of EA FC 24 steadily drawing near, many might feel that attention from FIFA 23 has been taken off. To offset the hype around the upcoming game, several good Squad Building Challenges have been introduced to FUT over the last couple of weeks, including challenges themed around past promos.

As indicated by the name, the 93+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC allows players to pack cards from the Shapeshifters promo, which was introduced to the game last month. This article is a short guide to completing the Squad Building Challenge, with an analysis of the rewards to help determine the viability of grinding it.

The 93+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC has the potential to yield some good cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Completing the 93+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC will allow players to pick from a pool of four cards from the Shapeshifters and the Premium Shapeshifters teams 1, 2, and 3. Furthermore, each card will at least have an overall rating of 93. To complete the challenge once, FIFA 23 players must complete three tasks.

Here are the requirements for each task with an estimation of the fodder cost of each:

Task 1: 84-rated Squad

# of players in the Squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Estimated Cost: 35,000 to 36,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Small Gold Players Pack

Task 2: 86-rated Squad

# of players in the Squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Estimated Cost: 80,000 to 82,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Task 3: 88-rated Squad

# of players in the Squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

# of Team of the Week (TOTW with IF upgrades) cards + Team of the Season (TOTS) cards in the Squad: Minimum of 1

Estimated Cost: 135,000 to 138,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Is the 93+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC worth grinding in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Completing all the tasks will yield the group reward- 1 of 4 Shapeshifters/Premium Shapeshifters Player Pick Pack. And the estimated fodder cost of completing the task once is around the 250K Coins mark, making it quite expensive. However, with FIFA 23 entering its final stages, most FUT enthusiasts should have abundant fodder to spare if they haven't already spent it on other high-level Squad Building Challenges.

By completing the 93+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC, players can obtain both Shapeshifters and Premium Shapeshifters cards. The promo is known for introducing highly-rated cards to the game and altering their preferred positions, drastically changing how they play on the virtual pitch.

That makes the 93+ Shapeshifters Player Pick SBC worth it, especially for those who missed the promo when it first came to FIFA 23.