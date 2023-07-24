FIFA 23 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, adding yet another limited repeatable challenge for players to complete over the next week. Completing it will allow players to pack 10 rare gold cards with minimal investment, and with the ongoing FUTTIES promo, there is a chance the new and unique cards can also be obtained from the Squad Building Challenge.

Repeatable challenges such as these are good for those who would like to exchange their pre-existing fodder for something new. However, with the release of EA FC 24 only a couple of months away and FIFA 23 Ultimate Team entering its final stages, most FUT enthusiasts may not think much of a Squad Building Challenge that guarantees cards rated as low as 84.

Regardless, this article is a small guide to attempting the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC with a short analysis of the reward-to-fodder cost ratio to help players determine whether grinding the challenge is a good idea.

The 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC can be repeated once a day for a week in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUTTIES has replaced the Level Up promo in FUT for the last week and was much anticipated by FIFA 23 players considering its previous iterations in past games saw many overpowered cards added to the promo. While there have been several upgraded cards added this season as well, most are locked behind SBCs.

Ideal fodder is essential to have so that players can attempt as many challenges as possible to maximize their returns. To that end, here are the requirements for the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC:

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players with an Overall Rating of over 87: Minimum 3

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Reward: 84+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 55,00 to 60,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Analysis: Is the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC worth grinding in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As the name of the Squad Building Challenge suggests, completing it will yield a pack of 10 rare gold cards guaranteed to have an overall of 84. Technically the pack can also contain several unique cards from the ongoing FUTTIES promo.

While the requirements to complete the challenge in themselves are quite simple and do not have complications such as chemistry restrictions, the reward for completing it does leave a lot to be desired. Especially considering some high-value Squad Building Challenges have recently been added to FIFA 23.

That said, the 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC is not tailored to those FUT players looking to pack good cards. Rather, it is for those who have plenty of useless fodder lying around and can afford to grind the Squad Building Challenge once a day to get alternate fodder that may be ideally used to complete other in-game challenges.