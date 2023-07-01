FIFA 23 Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters Icon SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can secure another legend for their respective squads. EA Sports has released some great icon cards as part of Shapeshifters Team 3, but they’re extremely rare to find from packs. You can avoid all the uncertainty by completing tonight’s challenge, which will be available for the next few weeks. All the tasks must be completed before they expire from Ultimate Team mode.

To complete the challenge, you’ll have to determine the possible costs. This will be decided by the amount of fodder you get from the FUT market. Knowing about the costs will help you to decide if you should complete the challenge in the first place, and the best way of doing so is by analyzing the tasks of the Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters Icon SBC in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters Icon SBC in FIFA 23?

EA Sports has made tonight’s challenge relatively complex, as there are six different tasks. You must follow their respective terms and conditions to unlock the reward card.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Player Quality: Min. Gold

The Magic Box

Min. 1 Player from Chelsea

Min. Team Rating: 86

Squadra Azzurra

Min. 1 Player from Italy

Min. Team Rating: 88

League Legend

Min. 1 Player from Premier

Min. Team Rating: 88

The Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters Icon SBC will cost about 300,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this sum using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. If you’re short of such cards, you can get more by grinding the different FIFA 23 game modes.

Division Rivals and Squad Battles offer you weekly packs based on your performances. The cards you get from them will help you bring down tonight’s challenge’s final price. Since the Gianfranco Zola Shapeshifters Icon SBC is available for the next nine weeks, you can take your time with grinding cards.

You can also recycle the cards you don’t need with the help of the resource-item challenges. In exchange, you’ll get items that can be used in special SBCs, or directly in your squads.

After completing tonight’s challenge, you’ll get a 95-rated CAM card. Typically, Zola used to operate as a forward in real life, but the Shapeshifters promo has altered his in-game position in FIFA 23.

