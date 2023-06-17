FIFA 23 Gianluca Zambrotta Shapeshifters SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Gianluca Zambrotta Shapeshifters SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and this is the first instance where an Icon from the Shapeshifters promo has been released as a Squad Building Challenge. This inclusion will ensure that every player has an equal chance to obtain Gianluca Zambrotta's special item and add it to their squad. The aforementioned player's card can be acquired by completing all of this SBC's tasks before it expires.

Knowing how many coins you'll have to spend to get the necessary fodder for this SBC will help you to decide if you should attempt it. The best way to predict your expenses involves analyzing the FIFA 23 Gianluca Zambrotta Shapeshifters SBC's tasks.

How to easily complete the Gianluca Zambrotta Shapeshifters SBC in FIFA 23?

The Gianluca Zambrotta Shapeshifters SBC is relatively complex, as EA Sports has included six different tasks. You'll have to complete them according to the given terms and conditions within the allotted time to unlock the special card.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Min. 1 Player: Rare

Min. Team Rating: 81

League Legend

Min. 1 Player from Serie A

Min. Team Rating: 87

Top Notch

Min. 1 Player: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 88

League Finesse

Min. 1 Player from LaLiga Santander

Min. Team Rating: 89

If you complete the Gianluca Zambrotta Shapeshifters SBC with all the fodder acquired from the market, you'll have to spend around 510,000 FUT coins. You can reduce this figure by using cards already in your Ultimate Team squad.

The Gianluca Zambrotta Shapeshifters SBC is available for 11 weeks (as of July 17, 2023). This leaves you with plenty of time to grind more fodder. You can start by playing the different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will help you win in-game packs that can be opened for more fodder, and also save your FUT coins in the process.

Alternatively, you can also try completing the resource-item challenges which are currently active. This will help you recycle the cards you don't need and get cards that will contribute to completing this SBC. Once you have submitted all six squads, you'll receive a 94-rated CM item. This differs from the traditional Zambrotta card operating at the RB position in Ultimate Team.

