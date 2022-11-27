FIFA 23 Gimenez and Carvalho Showdown SBCs - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

With the release of the Gimenez and Carvalho Showdown SBCs, FIFA 23 has introduced the second such set of cards in Ultimate Team. Like the former, this one is also based on an upcoming fixture in the FIFA World Cup. Suffice to say, it will be an interesting time for players, who have to begin by making the right pick.

The Showdown SBCs typically introduce two cards of footballers who are set to appear against each other. Traditionally, the matches included were from club fixtures but proceedings have changed this year. With the FIFA World Cup going on, the upcoming match between Portugal and Uruguay becomes a very interesting choice.

Let's take a look at what tasks players will need to undertake to complete the Gimenez and Carvalho Showdown SBCs. It should be noted that the two SBCs are separate from each other, and each has its own requirements and cost of completion.

One of the two cards in FIFA 23 Gimenez and Carvalho Showdown SBCs will get upgrades based on match result

EA Sports has kept things simple with the Gimenez and Carvalho Showdown SBCs. Each SBC has one task, so players will have to submit just one squad according to the given conditions. Let's take a look at the conditions that will have to be fulfilled by the players to unlock the special cards:

William Carvalho Showdown SBC

# of players from Portugal: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Jose Maria Gimenez SBC

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Gimenez and Carvalho Showdown SBCs, players will have to spend between 36,000-40,000 FUT coins. Interestingly, the completion costs aren't very different, despite Gimenez having a harder set of challenges.

The Gimenez and Carvalho Showdown SBCs will be live on FIFA 23 for 48 hours when the match takes place. Hence, players should make haste.

Speaking of special cards, each one of them is rated at 85. William Carvalho's card is designated as a CDM, while that of Jose Maria Gimenez is a CB. Players can choose to complete the Gimenez and Carvalho Showdown SBCs, or go with just one.

Based on the results of the upcoming fixture between Uruguay and Portugal, one of the two cards will receive a boost. It will be a hard-fought contest, and Uruguay need a win after drawing their opening fixture.

While the stats on the two cards in FIFA 23 aren't bad, much more was expected. The cost of completing the SBCs isn't cheap, so that's the main issue. It can be completed by those who have plenty of FIFA 23 fodder. It's best to refrain from spending big on this set of SBCs as there are better alternatives.

