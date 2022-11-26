Why the FIFA 23 Black Friday 100 Pack isn't worth it

The Black Friday 100 Pack is a unique addition to the FIFA 23 in-game store and is only available until 1:57 pm PT on Saturday, November 26. It has been introduced to the game by EA Sports in celebration of the festive season and is the most gigantic pack in terms of content.

As the name suggests, there are 100 cards that players can find in the pack. However, the tremendous amount of content also comes at a cost, and it's a lot. Fans will have to spend about 250,000 FUT coins if they want to obtain it from the store, which can be done only once.

At first, players might feel that the Black Friday 100 Pack is well worth the investment, given its content. However, there's a solid case to be made about why they should avoid it in the first place. Let's look at exactly what FIFA 23 players will obtain for spending 250,000 FUT coins.

The Black Friday 100 Pack in FIFA 23 might offer plenty of cards, but most will be ordinary

To analyze the pack, one has to check the possible rewards that FIFA 23 players will get. Additionally, statistical odds are also vital since they determine the worth of the Black Friday 100 Pack. While having special cards is great, the odds reduce the chances of getting them in the first place.

Here's what every FIFA 23 player will get by opening the pack:

100 Rare Gold Players

10 Player Picks between 2 FIFA World Cup Picks

So, every player will get 110 cards, and all of them will be Rare in nature. Additionally, every one of them will be untradeable, which is a major problem in the first place. Here are the applicable odds of the Black Friday 100 Pack:

Gold 75+ player - 100%

Gold 82+ player - 100%

Gold 90+ player - 15%

Team of the Week player - 20%

Road to the FIFA World Cup player - 15%

World Cup Icon player - 2.4%

As mentioned earlier, the possible rewards of the pack are pretty high and there are no restrictions. Unfortunately, the odds are applicable for one card, so there might be a chance where a player can get 99 75-rated cards and one that is 82-rated. The remaining types are not 100% guaranteed, so there's no surety of obtaining one.

A lucky FIFA 23 player could get fantastic value from the pack as it could contain cards from the latest promo. The Road to the FIFA World Cup promo has added some terrific options for players, so those can always come in handy.

The issue isn't with the reward options that come with this special pack. A significant problem is its untradeable nature, meaning that these cards will mostly have to be used as fodder. If a player ultimately opens the Black Friday 100 Pack for said purpose, it's best to get it from the market.

Social media is full of screenshots and videos of fantastic pack openings, but they veil the poor offerings dealt to many others. 250,000 FUT coins are a lot to find in the game, and spending them in a safer fashion is better.

