Black Friday deals: FIFA 23 best price on PC and where to buy

FIFA 23 is already a part of 2022's Black Friday deals despite the occasion coming less than two months after the game was released. The franchise's latest entry has garnered a lot of attention, with more than 10 million players joining during the first week. With the game currently on discount, fans can expect to see an influx of new players. There is a 40% discount on the standard edition of FIFA 23 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Earlier last night, the Epic Games Store and Steam commenced their festive sales under different names. While Epic calls it the Black Friday Sale, Steam has titled it the Autumn Sale.

PC players can now take advantage of the discount when they get their copy of FIFA 23. However, they need to know the best source to buy from since there is more than one retailer selling the game. Let's look at the best price for FIFA 23 PC players during the Black Friday period.

FIFA 23's value proposition on PC goes up with a Black Friday discount, and there are plenty of upgrades this year

FIFA 23 on PC has made significant improvements over last year's port, as EA Sports has upgraded the client to now offer next-gen capabilities. This puts the PC version on par with the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series XlS.

Games and gadgets usually get heavy discounts during Black Friday sales. This is an incredible opportunity for gamers to expand their library. The latest FIFA release initially received discounts on the PlayStation and Xbox stores. Both the discounts were slapped on the digital versions of the game and are available worldwide.

Нікко 🇺🇦 @iN1kk0 Що ж, пора переходити на FIFA 23 (зараз -40% в Steam, все одно неадекватна ціна за конвейер, але хай вже буде) Що ж, пора переходити на FIFA 23 (зараз -40% в Steam, все одно неадекватна ціна за конвейер, але хай вже буде) https://t.co/Wx17KtG7oG

New buyers can enjoy a 40% discount on the standard edition of FIFA 23 when they get it from Steam. The game now costs $41.99, a significant drop from its usual $69.99 price tag. These are substantial savings, and this is also the first time the PC version has received a discount since the game launched.

A similar discount is also available on the Epic Games Store, where the FIFA franchise debuted earlier in September. PC players now have the option to choose from two offers based on their budget. They can opt for either one, as there won't be any restrictions regarding matchmaking or building their squads.

Overall, the Black Friday deal on the PC version of the game is well worth it since the discount is massive. Moreover, the PC version of FIFA 23 is in a much better state than it was at launch. In the past, numerous errors and optimization issues made the game unplayable for many PC players.

New players can jump into the Ultimate Team and access all the FUT World Cup-themed events. EA Sports has also added a dedicated World Cup mode where players can participate in the tournament and create their own history.

