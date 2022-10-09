Is FIFA 23 on the Xbox Game Pass?

FIFA 23 being present on the Xbox Game Pass will be less of a surprise than people might think. After all, EA Play being available with the Ultimate version of Xbox's service makes the presence of the latest football simulator quite probable,

Since the merger of EA Play, all the titles on the service have also been available to the subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass. This makes it a bargain for subscribers as they don't have to pay separately for EA's service. Moreover, they also get the same advantages a person might get if they order it separately.

Naturally, many think that FIFA 23 is also on the service and can be enjoyed at no additional cost. While that isn't necessarily true, there are specific advantages that players can enjoy with the subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass users will hope for the inclusion of FIFA 23 as soon as possible

At the time of writing, FIFA 23 is not present on the Xbox Game Pass, and there's no clear indication of when that might change. While EA does include several of its titles on the service, recent releases are usually avoided. The game's latest iteration was released on September 30 and naturally skipped.

This will be disheartening news for many fans who might not be able to afford the full price of either the Standard or the Ultimate Edition. While the Xbox Game Pass costs a monthly charge, it's much less than the full price of a AAA title. However, users will still have to manage and get the game separately if they want to enjoy it on their PCs and consoles.

This also means that the game will be unavailable on EA Play if someone subscribes separately. As mentioned earlier, there's no potential timeline for when that might change. There are small benefits that subscribers can currently avail.

All members can try out a ten-hour trial of the game, which comes with the subscription. This can be installed from the Microsoft Store by selecting the correct edition, allowing them to try the entire game for free. All their progress will be retained if they convert their trial into a complete purchase. Buyers will also get a 10% discount on both the Standard and Ultimate Edition.

Will FIFA 23 be added to the Xbox Game Pass?

While the latest FIFA release might not be available, it could change later in 2023. EA Sports and Xbox haven't handed out any official information yet as of now. Nevertheless, history would suggest that the game will eventually get added, and all the subscribers will be able to enjoy it.

Over the last couple of years, EA Sports has added FIFA 21 and FIFA 22 to EA Play after a certain amount of time. Between the two, FIFA 21 was added to the service in April 2021. FIFA 22 entered relatively late when it was added to the service in June this year.

It's unlikely that EA Sports will change that pattern, which could also happen with FIFA 23. While the potential date might not be anytime soon, it will be a relief for many who can't afford the game. It remains to be seen if EA Sports will eventually add to the game and how soon they might do that.

While FIFA 23 might not be on the service, other fantastic titles exist. These have been chosen, giving consumers dynamic choices in mind. Recent releases like Grid Legends are available at no additional cost, and the full roster has certain classics.

