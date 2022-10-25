FIFA 23 on Steam Deck: Why it's near impossible to run the game on Valve's handheld

FIFA 23 is one of the many games that can't be run on Steam Deck at the time of writing, despite Valve increasing the number of available titles for the device. Players have an option to run games on the Deck even when a title has not been verified. However, issues with EA Sports' PC port have made it nearly impossible to run the game on the Steam Deck.

Since its release, some players have managed to run the game on the Steam Deck using unofficial methods. Unfortunately, the methods are a hit-and-miss affair, with PC users all over the world running into problems. Although Valve has been consistently working to make more games available for the device, users shouldn't expect good news anytime soon.

FIFA 23 is available on many different platforms, and PC players can enjoy current-gen features like cross-play. The game is available on Origin and Steam and debuted on the Epic Games Store.

FIFA 23 is yet to be verified for the Steam Deck, and the backdoor method isn't reliable

FIFA 23 was released on all available platforms on September 30, after a three-day early access period. Players looking to play the game on the go will have to choose between the Steam Deck or the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch version is a watered-down edition of the game with several limitations, but playing on the Steam Deck comes with its own set of problems.

Some users have been able to run the game on the Deck using backdoor methods. Since the latest FIFA release hasn't been verified for Valve's handheld device yet, it's neither officially supported nor optimized for it.

The biggest issue with compatibility right now is the game's anti-cheat software. Some users have tried to play the game by dual booting with Windows. This is still a major problem as the game's anti-cheat requires both TPM and Secure Boot Enabled to run. If the anti-cheat software isn't able to run, the main game file won't be able to start either.

Enabling TPM and Secure Boot Enabled can't be done on Windows 11 if someone dual loads it on their Steam Deck. An effective alternative is Windows 10, which bypasses this problem. However, the process is still risky, since the Windows OS has to be installed with a dual boot. It's not an easy process to replicate and can potentially damage the console if done wrong.

Even if FIFA 23 runs on the device, there will be issues with stability and performance. When a game is verified for the Deck, the verification comes after stringent testing by the developers. Although the check isn't mandatory to run a game on the handheld, games with the mark are optimized for the device.

There's a high chance that EA Sports will eventually get the game verified on the latest handheld device. Many games have been added to the list in the last few months, and FIFA 23 could follow suit in the near future. A date and time aren't known as of now, and verification may not even be done until 2023.

Poll : 0 votes