FIFA 23 Davy Klaassen and Abdou Diallo World Cup Showdown SBCs: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

With the men's World Cup starting in a couple of days, EA has released multiple themed promos in FIFA 23, and the Davy Klaassen and Abdou Diallo World Cup Showdown Squad Building Challenges are the first in the Showdown series.

Commemorating the third match of this year's tournament between Senegal and the Netherlands, the pair of cards will go head-to-head for a chance to obtain boosts to their stats. The ultimate upgrade will depend on which player's team wins the matchup in real life. This means even the seemingly smaller matches will hold significance for FUT players.

Gamers can obtain FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown cards for Davy Klaassen and Abdou Diallo by completing a simple single-task SBC for each player. Here is a guide to completing both Squad Building Challenges as well as the cost analysis for each.

Davy Klaassen and Abdou Diallo become first duo to be featured in World Cup Showdown SBCs in FIFA 23

To complete either challenge, players need to exchange squads that meet certain criteria. Here are all the requirements that need to be satisfied for both of the Showdown SBCs:

Challenge requirements for Davy Klaassen Showdown Card

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Dutch players in the squad: Minimum of one

Players with an overall of 84 in the squad: Minimum of two

Team of the Week players in the squad: Minimum of one

Team rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x World Cup Showdown Klaassen card (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 19,000-22,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Challenge requirements for Abdou Diallo Showdown Card

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Players with an overall of 86 in the squad: Minimum of one

Team of The Week players in the squad: Minimum of one

Team rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x World Cup Showdown Diallo card (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 29,000-32,000 FUT coins across all platforms.

Tips for completing SBCs

Like most single-task SBCs in FIFA 23, these are fairly simple. While more casual players might feel overwhelmed by the number of requirements, most of them are fairly non-restrictive and cheap to meet.

Building the squad from scratch will require 10,000 more coins for the Diallo SBC than the Klaassen one, but regular players can use enough fodder to substantially reduce the cost of the Squad Building Challenges by a fair bit.

The Team of the Week player card will most probably be the most expensive item in each of the squads. Moreover, the relatively high minimum team rating requirements of 83 and 84 means most, if not all, of the other cards will have to be gold. This will increase the SBCs' cost even more.

The fact that there are no chemistry requirements in either SBC suggests that gamers are free to scour the FIFA 23 transfer market for the cheapest suitable options to fill in the gaps, disregarding the player cards' nationalities and league preferences.

The recent SBCs' rewards, however, are untradeable. Players, therefore, cannot recoup their investments by simply selling Klaassen or Diallo. Both have 85-rated cards, which feature decent upgrades to their stats compared to their base versions.

However, gamers looking to get either or both the Showdown cards into their FIFA 23 squads should not opt to complete the SBCs unless they have enough fodder to mitigate expenses.

