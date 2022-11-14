FIFA 23 TOTW 9 (Team of the Week) predictions: All cards featuring Toni Kroos, Darwin Nunez, and more

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos and Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez's chances for a FIFA 23 TOTW 9 appearance are quite high, given their performances in their respective matches. They could also become two of the most wanted cards once EA Sports releases the next special set of 23 footballers.

These in-form cards are boosted versions that come with better overall stats. These buffs make them perform better in the game, and result in higher demand among the players. Several high-profile challenges like the Robbie Keane FUT World Cup Hero SBC require these cards for completion.

There are rumors about the TOTW teams being halted temporarily with the FIFA World Cup beginning soon. But speculations also suggest that another TOTW squad will be coming up on Friday. Let's take a look at who else might join Nunez and Kroos in the FIFA 23 TOTW 9 lineup.

Nunez and Kroos' entry in FIFA 23 TOTW 9 will be the first instances of both cards getting an in-form

Real Madrid saw off a tricky Cadiz side at home, where the Los Blancos won by a scoreline of 2-1. Had it not been for Kroos, things could have been very different. The German midfielder assisted the first goal for his side before scoring the second one by himself. It earned him the MOTM award and made Kroos a favorite for the FIFA 23 TOTW 9 squad.

TC @totalcristiano Toni Kroos vs Cadiz:



• 1 goal

• 1 assist

• 5 chances created

• 88/94 passes completed

• 11/14 long passes completed

• 4/4 duels won

• 8 ball recoveries

• 3 tackles Toni Kroos vs Cadiz:• 1 goal • 1 assist • 5 chances created • 88/94 passes completed • 11/14 long passes completed • 4/4 duels won• 8 ball recoveries • 3 tackles https://t.co/SY4SUCtyuX

Like Kroos, Nunez also gave one of his best performances this season. He has been heavily criticized in the UK over his underperformance, but the Uruguayan showed why he's rated so highly. Nunez scored a vital brace, and his first goal came when the game was tied at 1-1. It would surely do plenty of good to Nunez, and this performance might become a turning point in this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Darwin Nunez is averaging a goal contribution every 88 minutes this season Darwin Nunez is averaging a goal contribution every 88 minutes this season 😳 https://t.co/1oT1p11lsK

Valencia's Jose Gaya could join Kroos in the TOTW 9 squad on the back of his great all-around show. Gaya kept things tight at the back, earned a clean sheet, and contributed with an assist.

Arsenal are running riot in the UK and will finish at the top of the table until the Christmas break at least. Martin Odegaard ensured that there would be no nerves with a brace. Arsenal won by 2-0, and the Norwegian could get a new in-form version of him in FIFA 23.

B/R Football @brfootball Two assists on the day he becomes the youngest Bayern player to reach 100 appearances.



Jamal Musiala is special 🤩 Two assists on the day he becomes the youngest Bayern player to reach 100 appearances.Jamal Musiala is special 🤩 https://t.co/PHa1Av9gqa

Jamaal Musiala might have another in-form as the German has made a splendid start to the season. He assisted in both of Bayern Munich's goals and has made his entry to TOTW 9 very likely.

German footballer Jonas Hoffman could join national team-mate Toni Kroos following a breathtaking display. Borussia Monchengladbach got a massive 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund, and Hoffman had a brace of assists. He also scored the final goal to settle the nerves and give his side a deserving victory.

Napoli has a huge lead going into the World Cup break, with Eljif Elmas contributing with a goal and an assist. It will be interesting to see if the Macedonian can join the likes of clubmate Victor Osimhen in getting a FIFA 23 in-form card.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



vs Sassuolo

vs Viktoria Plzen

vs Atalanta 36 year old Edin Dzeko now has 3 braces this season:vs Sassuolovs Viktoria Plzenvs Atalanta 36 year old Edin Dzeko now has 3 braces this season:⚽⚽ vs Sassuolo⚽⚽ vs Viktoria Plzen⚽⚽ vs Atalanta https://t.co/hlZMtgOR2M

Inter Milan had a thrilling 3-2 win away from home against high-flyers Atalanta, with Edin Dzeko having a major say. Dzeko scored the first two goals for his side, and he could be a likely candidate in TOTW 9.

PSG's Nuno Mendes could also get his first in-form following a dominant display over Auxerre. Not only did he keep a clean sheet, but he also made two assists to kill the game off in the first half itself.

🦅 @Ani7ii 40m well spent for this generation talent in Nuno Mendes. 40m well spent for this generation talent in Nuno Mendes. https://t.co/YcSxX6ZSRS

It now remains to be seen whether Kroos, Nunez, and the other names will make their way into FIFA 23 TOTW 9. As mentioned earlier, this could be the final TOTW release in more than a month, and fans wouldn't want to miss out on these special cards.

Poll : 0 votes