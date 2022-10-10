FIFA 23 Career Mode: 5 best footballers you can sign on a pre-contract

Career Mode has received a significant overhaul in FIFA 23, with a host of new features and improvements offering gamers the most immersive and authentic experience in the history of the series. The game mode is amongst the most popular ones in the franchise and boasts a cult-like fanbase.

With several upgrades made to Career Mode in FIFA 23, many newcomers will inevitably be attracted to the game mode. In order for these beginners to manage their club efficiently and guide them to success, they need to be aware of the best potential signings they can make to reinforce their roster.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These superstar footballers can be signed to a pre-contract in FIFA 23 Career Mode as their current contracts will expire in the near future

1) Lionel Messi

While this may not be a signing that many clubs can afford, securing the services of Lionel Messi will undoubtedly be a game-changer for any side in world football. Being one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has the ability to single-handedly turn the tide in any fixture and guide his team to victory. He is also a leader on the pitch and can be a good choice to be entrusted with the captain's armband.

Messi is amongst the five highest rated players in FIFA 23. Despite being downgraded from 93 to 91 overall and suffering from a pace nerf, Messi is still overpowered in the franchise's latest title. With his smooth dribbling and sublime passing skills, the Argentine maestro can unlock any defense easily. He will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to any side that can afford to pay for his services in FIFA 23.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo joins his rival Lionel Messi on this list, as his contract with Manchester United will be expiring in the near future. This means that two of the greatest players in the history of the sport will be free agents in 2023, and clubs all over the world will be competing to secure their services.

The Portuguese superstar has had a rough 2022/23 season by his own lofty standards and will potentially be exploring his options with other employers. Despite his recent struggles, the lethal marksman has not lost his touch entirely and is still amongst the best forwards in world football, capable of scoring game-winning goals.

With an overall rating of 90 in FIFA 23, Cristiano Ronaldo is amongst the highest rated strikers in the game, even though he received a downgrade. He is extremely effective in the current meta, despite his pace being nerfed, and will greatly empower any squad that he is a part of.

3) Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos has established himself amongst the elite in world football with his creative playmaking genius in midfield. The German maestro has had an illustrious career, securing titles for every side he has played for. With his Real Madrid contract expiring in 2023, fans will be able to sign Kroos on a pre-contract in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Kroos has notoriously been unusable in FIFA before. However, with Hypermotion 2.0, FIFA 23 is by far the most realistic football simulation experience in the history of the franchise and has made players like Toni Kroos viable in-game. Gamers will be able to get the most out of Toni's superb passing skills by using him as a deep-lying playmaker in their Career Mode squad.

4) Ngolo Kante

Speaking of midfielders, there are very few footballers who can replicate the influence that Ngolo Kante has on his team's performance. The Frenchman is a tireless and versatile player who puts in a defensive shift every time he is on the pitch. Not only is he incredible defensively, he can also link the back-line to the offense during counter-attacking plays with his skillful passing ability.

Kante's skills are accurately reflected in FIFA, as he has been amongst the most overpowered midfielders in the series since FIFA 17. He is 89 rated overall in FIFA 23 and has retained his viability in-game, certainly a valuable addition to any Career Mode roster with his experience and efficiency.

5) Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema has had an incredible career resurgence since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid. The French forward has carried the Spanish team's attack over the past few seasons, leading them to domestic and European success. As their top goal-scorer, he was crucial to their La Liga and Champions League winning campaign last season.

Benzema is amongst the five highest rated players in FIFA 23 with an overall rating of 91, and is the frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or this season. His contract with Real Madrid expires in 2023, and managers will be lucky to sign him for their Career Mode save as he will prove to be a valuable asset to their squad.

