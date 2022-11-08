FIFA 23 TOTW 8 (Team of the Week) predictions: All cards featuring Mohamed Salah, Neymar, and more

After a sedate last week, the likes of Mohamed Salah and Neymar could make FIFA 23 TOTW 8 very interesting once the cards are released. Following in the path of TOTW 6, there have been some magnificent performances all over the world. Some of them might get their in-forms in the game prior to the launch of the World Cup content.

Every Wednesday, EA Sports releases a special set of 23 cards representing the best performers in the football world. They have boosted stats and overalls, and come in limited supply. Naturally, they're more valuable than their base versions, and have a greater demand. Not only do they perform better, but in-form cards are also required to complete certain SBCs.

Let's take a look as to why Salah and Neymar are two of the firm favorites to be present in TOTW 8. As usual, the new cards will be released at 6:00 pm UK Time in FIFA 23, unless EA Sports suddenly decide to change their routine. Moreover, there are some other strong contenders who might make a case for themselves as well.

Salah and Neymar could be the two best cards in FIFA 23 TOTW 8, along with some contenders to watch out for

Liverpool had an indifferent start to the season, and star Mohamed Salah's inconsistency is one of the reasons. These were nowhere to be found against Tottenham, where the Egyptian was the standout performer. Salah scored both goals as Liverpool edged out Spurs by a margin of 2-1, and he might have his second in-form in FIFA 23 TOTW 8.

Neymar turned up in style in Ligue 1, where he scored one goal and made an assist. Like Salah, the Brazilian has one in-form in the game, and could soon get another on the coming Wednesday. His performances have allowed PSG to cement their lead at the top.

Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong scored an important goal in his side's victory and the Dutch midfielder has shown much promise lately. It could reward him with his first in-form in the game.

Moussa Diaby is a favorite of the FIFA 23 community due to his pace and agility and it could go up a notch. His two goals could land him a spot on the TOTW 8 roster, which would see him get his first in-form this year. If he finally makes it to the list, Diaby will be quite high up in the meta.

Another footballer of a similar profile who could be present in TOTW 8 is Wilfried Zaha. His goal and assist for Crystal Palace allowed the team to pick up three points, making him a favorite for an in-form in FIFA 23.

B/R Football @brfootball



10 goals

Three assists



Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in 14 games this season:10 goalsThree assists Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in 14 games this season:▪️ 10 goals▪️ Three assists😤 https://t.co/0en4yUEKSM

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and has shared the main load of scoring goals. He scored two more goals over the weekend and could make his debut in the TOTW series.

RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku did likewise and scored a brace to push his side up the table. FIFA 23 players could soon get an in-form version of his. Like Salah and Neymar, his base card has been quite popular in the game.

Fans will have to wait untill November 9 to become sure whether Neymar and the other names on this list make their way into the full release. This set of cards will be open to obtain from packs, and their red picks will be available as rewards from the FUT Championships.

