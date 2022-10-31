FIFA 23 TOTW 7 (Team of the Week) predictions: All cards featuring Victor Osimhen, Sadio Mane, and more

Following the hit release last Wednesday, FIFA 23 TOTW 7 might add more stunning options when the promo launches. EA Sports releases a new set of 23 cards every Wednesday based on outstanding performers in a given week.

These cards, known as in-forms, come with increased overall and boosted stats. Moreover, they have limited supply due to availability of just one week. These factors result in higher costs and increased demand, and these unique cards are also required to complete SBCs.

TOTW 6 was arguably the best of the lot, with several high-meta options released simultaneously. Thanks to real-world performances, TOTW 7 looks quite promising. While the official entrants will only be known on Wednesday, FIFA 23 players can already guess some footballers who will get their in-forms 48 hours from now.

Footballers like Victor Osimhen are the strongest FIFA 23 TOTW 7 squad candidates

Napoli have been on a stunning run in Serie A and is one of the hot favorites to win this season. Victor Osimhen has ensured another three points with a brilliant hat-trick. While his side won by a margin of 4-0, the footballer scored three to put Napoli firmly in the lead.

TOTW 7 might have some fantastic attacking cards, and Newcastle forward Callum Wilson could be one of them. He scored two goals and set up another in Newcastle's convincing 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

FIFA 23 players could also get an in-form card in the form of Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane. The team have been far from their usual best, but they ensured all three points with a 6-2 win over Mainz. Mane was the best performer, with one goal and two assists.

Luka²³ @LukaFCB23 Sadio Mané vs. Mainz 05



76 minutes played

1 goal

2 assists

6 key passes

🖌️ 3 big chances created

1 penalty won

🥅 Scorer every 25,3 minutes



🧐I'm looking for the haters now Sadio Mané vs. Mainz 0576 minutes played1 goal2 assists6 key passes🖌️ 3 big chances created1 penalty won🥅 Scorer every 25,3 minutes🧐I'm looking for the haters now 🇸🇳Sadio Mané vs. Mainz 05⭐⏰ 76 minutes played ⚽ 1 goal🅰️ 2 assists 🔑 6 key passes🖌️ 3 big chances created 💪 1 penalty won 🥅 Scorer every 25,3 minutes🧐I'm looking for the haters now🔍 https://t.co/XQNIqV1X97

More from the Bundesliga, Maximilian Arnold gave a superb defensive and offensive performance in Wolfsburg's 4-0 win over VFL Bochum. He ensured a clean sheet and contributed with two assists up the pitch.

Another handy addition could be Robert Zulj, who also scored a hat-trick. It remains to be seen how much of a boost his TOTW 7 card will have if he makes it to the list. Reiss Nelson became an unexpected hero for Arsenal with a brace and an assist after coming in to replace the injured Bukayo Saka.

TOTW 7 could be all about hat-trick heroes, and it's none other than Belgian forward Mitchy Batshuayi. He scored three goals and even notched up an assist against Instanbulspor.

Manchester City @ManCity



Highlights A sensational free-kick from KDB seals the win at Leicester!Highlights A sensational free-kick from KDB seals the win at Leicester! 👑Highlights 📺👇 https://t.co/i7CeFW5xYT

A couple of big names could also get their in-forms in the coming days. Inter center-back Stefan De Vrij gave a defensive masterclass in securing a clean sheet over Sampdoria. He also helped his team's cause by scoring one of the three goals.

Kevin De Bruyne showed extraordinary talent by scoring a beautiful goal over Leicester City. In the absence of Erling Haaland, De Bruyne became the difference maker, which could lead to a second in-form for him in FIFA 23.

It remains to be seen which of these names will ultimately make it to the official TOTW 7 squad on the coming Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes