FIFA 23 Robbie Keane FUT World Cup Hero SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Robbie Keane FUT World Cup Hero Squad Building Challenge has provided a wonderful opportunity for FIFA 23 players to obtain the special card and add it to their Ultimate Team squad. These exclusive player items were launched on November 11 and are available in packs or from the market.

Let's look at what tasks the latest Robbie Keane FUT World Cup Hero SBC involves. This article will also offer an estimation regarding the number of coins required to obtain the special card, which looks premium and can be extremely efficient in front of the goal.

Robbie Keane FUT World Cup Hero SBC involves six tasks

There are six tasks waiting for FIFA 23 players if they want to complete the Robbie Keane FUT World Cup Hero SBC. Each of them has its own set of conditions. These requirements will have to be met by gamers when they submit a particular squad to complete a task.

Task 1 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min one

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Top-Form

IF players: Min one

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - 86-Rated Squad

IF players: Min one

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 6 - 89-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 89

# of players in the squad: 11

To complete the SBC, FIFA 23 players can expect to spend 770,000-780,000 FUT coins. This is for a situation where a gamer must acquire as many fodders from the market as they can. This is because any such player item coming out of their collection will help in mitigating the aforementioned cost.

Since the Robbie Keane FUT World Cup Hero SBC is live for two weeks, players can employ a patient approach to it while collecting fodders. Though the SBC is pretty expensive, the card and its stats justify the cost.

The 88-rated ST player item has some astounding stats, considering all the cards in the game. It can perform four-star skill moves and has a five-star weak foot, which makes it highly effective in the meta. The special card has 90 Pace, 91 Shooting, and 91 Dribbling as well.

Despite the 88 overall, this card can be pretty useful for the next few months, given its impressive stats. The FIFA 23 item is an expensive investment, but it's well worth the coins. It remains to be seen how popular the Robbie Keane FUT World Cup Hero SBC will get in the community.

All players can attempt the latest Squad Building Challenge to try and get the Robbie Keane card. FUT World Cup Hero items are special upgrades compared to their base versions. These were launched on the occasion of the FIFA World Cup, which starts later this month. They have boosted stats and better overall numbers, and EA Sports has collaborated with Marvel to give them a special design. This makes the cards stand out in terms of looks and in-game effectiveness.

