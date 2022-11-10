FIFA 23 82+ Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA has released a brand new 82+ Player Pic SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, giving players the opportunity to complete a single task Squad Building Challenge to get a chance to pick one of three Rare Gold players that will be guaranteed to have a rating higher than 82 overall.

With the new TOTW cards released with a 92-rated Salah card up for grabs, the Player Pick challenge might be a quick and easy way for players looking to get high-level cards.

Still, considering it is non-repeatable and will expire in two days, it might be more prudent for players to hold on to the SBC until Friday when the Path To Glory promo for the FIFA World Cup is slated to be released for a chance to pack one of the new cards.

Regardless of when you start attempting the challenge, here is a quick and easy way to complete it with rewards analysis.

82+ Player Pick SBC gives FIFA 23 players a choice between three rare gold players to pick from

With the FIFA World Cup just around the corner, there has been a lot of new content coming to FIFA 23 centered around the tournament such as the three Warm Up challenges. The Player Pick Squad Building Challenge is the latest single-task challenge which is fairly easy to complete for regular players due to minimal restrictions.

Here are the requirements for completing the SBC:

Number of Players in the Squad: Minimum of 11

Quality of cards in the squad: Exactly Gold

Rare Cards in the squad: Minimum of 11

Rewards: Pick an 82+ Rare Gold Player from a pool of three.

Estimated cost: 6,000 to 8,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Analysis: Is it worth doing the 82+ Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The fairly easy-to-do challenge has no chemistry or rating requirements. There are also no restrictions on how many nationalities or leagues may be used to complete the squad that must be exchanged, making it one of the simpler SBCs that even the more casual FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can complete.

Building a squad that matches the requirements from scratch will cost somewhere in the 7,000 coin ballpark as per the recent transfer market rates. Do note that the cards need to be both gold and rare, but considering that there are no other requirements, players can opt to get the cheapest options from the market to fill in the gaps.

Obviously using as much fodder as possible will mitigate the cost of the SBC significantly and more regular players might be able to complete it without spending a single coin.

As for the rewards, it is nice to at least have the control to choose from a pool of players which lends some kind of decision-making to the process. Also, do note that completing the 82+ Player Pick challenge can give players the opportunity to get some very high-level rare cards and waiting till the release of the Path To Glory cards will also mean players can pack one of them too.

