What could be the first FIFA 23 promo in November?

November might have arrived, but there are no new promos for FIFA 23 players to enjoy. Expectations were high following the four previous additions, but the signs soon became clear, leading fans to speculate on when they will receive their first promo of the month, and more importantly, what it will be.

A major reason for the intense speculation has been the upcoming FUT World Cup content that EA Sports showcased last week. Keeping this in line with expectations, a separate game mode will be added on November 9. That's not all, Ultimate Team mode will get plenty of new content on the occasion of the upcoming event in Qatar.

EA Sports hasn't confirmed any release dates regarding the new promo. However, some educated guesses can be made based on the available information and what players can receive as part of the first promo.

FIFA 23's first promo in November could involve the FIFA World Cup to a large extent

EA Sports has already announced that there won't be a separate FUT World Cup mode. Instead, players can streamline the new experience and merge it with their pre-existing squads. This makes things simpler, as players will have multiple ways to improve their squads.

The first step could come as early as November 11, when a new promo is likely to be released. Given that EA Sports has skipped a week, it's certain that the new promo, November 1, will be themed around the FIFA World Cup. While it is not yet confirmed, anything else would seem pointless. In all probability, it will be titled Path to Glory and will be a completely new addition.

In terms of content, several special cards have been showcased in the deep-dive trailer. One of them seems to be directly tied to a World Cup campaign, which could also be the first promo of November. Luka Modric's card was shown as part of it, consisting of a new design and upgraded stats.

The FUT World Cup Heroes will also be added to FIFA 23 packs on November 11. Those who ordered the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 on or before August 21 will receive one random card for free. There have been rumors about a dedicated SBC, which will guarantee everyone a special card.

Any promos in FIFA 23 related to the FUT World Cup will be a special moment for players. The last time such a promo was introduced was in FIFA 18, and ever since, there have been several changes in technology, match engines, and the meta.

In addition to the promo, players will want to see what EA Sports plans to do for the FUT World Cup Swaps program. FIFA 23 players can earn different tokens by logging in to the game and completing the objectives. They will then be able to exchange these tokens for different rewards. While the World Cup mode will arrive on November 9, Ultimate Team will likely have to wait for two more days.

Poll : 0 votes