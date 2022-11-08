FIFA 23 83+ Upgrade SBC (France/Germany/England) - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The 83+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 gives an early glimpse of all the content that EA Sports is planning. Much has been speculated about what's set to arrive in the game to celebrate the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

EA Sports has already confirmed that the first dedicated content will arrive on November 9 and players will have their hands full for the next month and a half. With the warm-up event going on, players can earn a lot of valuable items by completing simple challenges. All these events are themed around the nations participating in the mega event, which starts on November 19.

Let's look at the challenges associated with the 83+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23. EA Sports has released two versions and this one deals with cards from England, France, and Germany. Players can also determine the number of coins required to complete the challenge.

The 83+ Upgrade SBC is quite useful for FIFA 23 players who have plenty of fodder sitting around

In general, item-rewards SBCs are easier to complete than those that offer player cards as rewards due to a relatively easy set of challenges, making them cheaper to complete. Players must submit just one squad to complete the 83+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23. Here are the conditions that must be fulfilled to complete the challenge.

Task 1 - 83+ Upgrade SBC

Minimum OVR of 83 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the 83+ Upgrade SBC, FIFA 23 players must spend around 7,000 FUT coins. If they do not have any of the cards required to complete the squad, the only alternative is to buy the cards from the market and complete the task.

The more fodder players use, the cheaper the final cost will be. The priority should go towards using fodder to fill the 83-rated card and then doing the same with the rest. Completing the 83+ Upgrade SBC is quite easy, as no hard tasks are involved. The completion costs could go up if there's a hike in the price of the fodder cards.

After completing the 83+ Upgrade SBC, FIFA 23 players will receive at least 83 rated or higher cards. This could also include special promo cards that are eligible. Lucky players might also be able to find information cards from the current week that are available from the packs.

Completing this version of the SBC will only reward cards from the three nations mentioned above. The overall value of this challenge isn't high, as it's quite costly in terms of the rewards players can obtain. One will require a significant amount of luck to achieve something useful.

A series of SBCs have offered some excellent cards over the last few days. With the release date of the FUT World Cup almost here, fans can expect some major content in FIFA 23 over the coming days. EA Sports has promised plenty of new content, including swap programs, new promos, SBCs, and more.

