With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, EA Sports has released the second iteration of the World Cup Warm Up Challenge Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23. It allows players to complete a relatively smaller SBC to get some pretty worthwhile rewards.

The non-repeatable challenge must be accomplished within the next three days for players to get the Rare Electrum Players Pack, which is far better than the reward offered by its predecessor. With better bonuses, the requirements that need to be met to successfully complete the SBC have also become a bit more complicated.

However, the single-task Squad Building Challenge is still quite doable, even for more casual Ultimate Team players. Here's a quick guide on how to easily complete the challenge without much hassle. Moreover, this piece also offers the cost-to-reward analysis for the World Cup Warm Up Challenge 2 SBC.

World Cup Warm Up Challenge 2 is a pretty good SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

To complete the World Cup Warm Up Challenge 2 squad building challenge, players only need to accomplish one task, which has the following requirements:

Gold players in the squad: Minimum of 10

Rare players in the squad: Minimum of two

Nationalities in the squad: Maximum of two

Players from the same league in the squad: Maximum of two

Chemistry Point Requirement: Minimum of 24

Number of players in the squad: 11

Rewards: 1x Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 5,000-5,500 FUT coins across platforms

Players who have been following the special challenge series for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar will notice that the requirements are a bit more restrictive than those of World Cup Warm Up Challenge 1, but the better reward more than makes up for that.

Building a squad that fits all the criteria from scratch will cost a relatively low price of around 5,000 FUT coins according to current FIFA 23 transfer market rates. The fact that there need to be at least ten gold cards in the team has significantly driven up the cost, but using fodder is a good way to mitigate the price. Pro tip: make sure that one non-gold player item is rare to lower the cost of a rare golden card from the shop.

While the 24 Chemistry requirement might look like a tall order for more casual players, the restriction on nationality plays into the criteria. If gamers have to use cards from only two nations, the links will automatically get better, therefore helping them reach the chemistry threshold.

Be advised, with the restriction of not being able to use extensive league links, national chemistry is vital in completing the SBC.

Overall, this Warm Up Challenge 2 SBC is a pretty sweet deal considering it can be done without breaking the bank. Upon completion, players will receive one Rare Electrum Players Pack, which is a hybrid pack containing six rare gold and six silver rare player cards.

With the relatively low cost of completing the challenge, gamers should definitely look to complete the non-repeatable SBC in FIFA 23 within the next three days.

Poll : 0 votes