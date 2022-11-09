FIFA 23 World Cup Warm Up Challenge 3 SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

As the footballing world gears up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, EA has been releasing content in FIFA 23 based around the event. The latest addition is the World Cup Warm Up Challenge 3 SBC, recently released in Ultimate Team.

The Squad Building Challenge is a relatively easy and cheap one, allowing players to pack some pretty nice rewards without breaking the bank. They must complete the unrepeatable challenge within the next two days to get a Rare Gold Pack as a reward.

The SBC is a bit more complicated than the previous ones in the series with more restrictive chemistry and rare card requirements, but it is still quite doable. Here is a guide to completing the World Cup Warm Up Challenge 3 SBC with ease and an analysis of its cost-to-reward ratio.

FIFA 23 World Cup Warm Up Challenge 3 SBC is ideal for players looking to upgrade their Ultimate Team squads

To complete the World Cup Warm Up Challenge 3 squad building challenge, players only need to complete one task, which has the following requirements:

Requirements and overview of World Cup Warm Up Challenge 3

Total number of players in the squad: 11

First Owned Players: Minimum 3

Number of Nationalities in the squad: Minimum of 5

Number of Rare Cards in the squad: Minimum of 10

Team Rating: Minimum 70

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 27

Rewards: 1x Rare Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 4,000 - 6,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Analysis

As mentioned before, the requirements are slightly more complicated than last time as there is a higher chemistry requirement. The first-owned requirement might seem complex for newer players, but it is just cards that have not been bought from the market.

The minimum team rating is also quite low, allowing players to use lower-level players from their pre-existing squads to reach the 27 chemistry requirement.

Building a squad that fits all the criteria from scratch will cost a relatively low price of around 5,000 FUT coins according to current FIFA 23 transfer market rates.

Ten rare card requirement is the primary source of the price, so players are recommended to use as many rare fodders to mitigate the cost as possible..

While one can use as many nationalities as possible to complete the SBC, it is also imperative to remember that using too many cards from different leagues and nations will reduce chemistry.

Completing the SBC might look like a hassle, but players should note that the Rare Gold Pack is a very good pack for a low price of 5,000 coins.

Normally, the same pack costs around ten times that in the FIFA 23 store, and the odds of obtaining high-level players are quite high from it. Therefore, completing the World Cup Warm Up Challenge 3 SBC is quite imperative for regular FIFA 23 Ultimate players looking for some nice rewards.

