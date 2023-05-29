FIFA 23 Gonzalo Montiel and Georginio Wijnaldum Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Gonzalo Montiel and Georginio Wijnaldum Showdown SBC are live in FIFA 23, and players can get two great items for their Ultimate Team squads. The latest challenge is between the TOTS celebrations, based on the upcoming Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma. You can obtain either or both cards by completing their tasks before they expire from Ultimate Team.

There's no reliance on luck, as you're guaranteed the card as long as you complete it in the allotted time. The first task will be to estimate the costs of both challenges. This will help you decide whether to attempt one or both SBCs in FIFA 23. The best way to get an idea about the potential costs will be by analyzing the Gonzalo Montiel and Georginio Wijnaldum Showdown SBC tasks.

The new Gonzalo Montiel and Georginio Wijnaldum Showdown SBC will be a fun challenge for many FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Gonzalo Montiel and Georginio Wijnaldum Showdown SBC. Firstly, the two players have different challenges with their tasks. To obtain Wijnaldum's special card, you'll need to complete three tasks.

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor



Wijnaldum 200k and Montiel 75k New Showdown SBCWijnaldum200k and Montiel75k New Showdown SBC ✅Wijnaldum 🇳🇱 200k and Montiel 🇦🇷 75k 💰 https://t.co/9bfWqAPnQ8

Task 1 – Netherlands

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 – Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Two tasks must be completed to unlock Gonzalo Montiel's special card in FIFA 23.

Task 1 – Argentina

# of players from Argentina: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you unlock both cards, the Gonzalo Montiel and Georginio Wijnaldum Showdown SBC will cost about 250,000 FUT coins. The Wijnaldum SBC is costlier, priced at around 190,000, while Montiel will cost about 60,000 FUT coins.

You can reduce the prices by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. The Gonzalo Montiel and Georginio Wijnaldum Showdown SBC are available for the next two days, so you must decide quickly about completing it in FIFA 23.

It's worth noting that the card belonging to the winning team will get +2 upgrades, which could be a considerable boost. This makes it tricky to choose the correct option if you want to complete only one SBC out of the two.

