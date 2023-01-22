FIFA 23 Hugo Sanchez TOTY Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Hugo Sanchez TOTY Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players can earn a special card of the legend for their Ultimate Team squads. This is also the first instance where such a Team of the Year player has been introduced in the form of a Squad Building Challenge.

TOTY Icons are unique versions of the standard ones that have been introduced as part of the ongoing promo. Unlike classic items in this category, they come in just a single form and are much more exclusive. Naturally, Team of the Year Icons' high costs make their SBCs highly viable for many players.

Let's look at all the tasks players will have to complete to unlock the special card offered by the new Squad Building Challenge. This article will also allow them to determine the number of coins required to complete the Hugo Sanchez TOTY Icon SBC. Knowing the Squad Building Challenge's cost will also enable players to determine whether they should invest their time and effort into it.

The Hugo Sanchez TOTY Icon SBC is an interesting proposition for FIFA 23 players, as the legend doesn't come in packs

Seven tasks are part of the Hugo Sanchez TOTY Icon SBC. Each of them will offer an in-game pack, which can be of great value at the moment. While the Squad Building Challenge might seem complex at first, it can be completed by following the conditions associated with each task. With the TOTY promo in Ultimate Team, getting as many packs as possible is always beneficial.

Here are all the tasks in the SBC that have to be completed to get the Hugo Sanchez card as well as seven in-game packs:

Task 1 - Born Legend

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Task 2 - Rising Star

Exactly 11 players: Rare

Player quality: Exactly Silver

Task 3 - Colchoneros

Min. 1 player from A. Madrid

Min. Team rating: 83

Task 4 - Hugoal

Min. 1 player from Real Madrid

Min. Team rating: 85

Task 5 - Top Notch

Min. 1 players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

Min. Team rating: 86

Task 6 - 87 Rated Squad

Min. Team rating: 87

Task 7 - 88 Rated Squad

Min. Team rating: 88

All the tasks will require 11 cards, and FIFA 23 players will need about 650,000 FUT coins. It's worth noting that the final cost can change based on how much fodder you use to complete the Hugo Sanchez TOTY Icon SBC. Moreover, the aforementioned amount will also vary based on the platform you play the game on.

You can take a patient approach while completing the Hugo Sanchez TOTY Icon SBC in FIFA 23. It will be live in the Ultimate Team mode for over 13 weeks, allowing you to get more fodder from the weekly rewards. This will reduce your reliance on fodder from the FUT market and help you save more coins. Additionally, you will also obtain seven in-game packs for completing the SBC, and the rewards from them can be used in the Squad Building Challenge as well.

After completing the Hugo Sanchez TOTY Icon SBC, FIFA 23 players will get a 93-rated card. As expected, it has some fantastic stats that could benefit every Ultimate Team squad. Initially, the SBC cost might seem expensive, but cards of such stature and quality tend to be pricey. It's okay to skip the SBC if someone requires an excellent striker card.

