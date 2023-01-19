FIFA 23 leaks hint at Ronaldinho appearing as TOTY icon in Ultimate Team

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho could get a FIFA 23 TOTY icon card in Ultimate Team once EA Sports launches the special editions. The information, which appeared on Twitter last night, was posted by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. This also makes the Brazilian the third card to be leaked, following the previous reveals of Philipp Lahm and Ruud Gullit.

The latest rumors will surely excite fans for many reasons, one being the nature of icon cards. These are unique items of footballers who have retired from the game as legends, thanks to their stellar performances over the years. With boosted stats in every attribute, icon cards add plenty of value to any Ultimate Team squad.

Apart from the normal icon cards primarily available in three versions, EA Sports has traveled the extra mile this time. November saw the emergence of the FUT World Cup Icons - a special release to celebrate the event in Qatar. Something similar is set to happen when the TOTY promo goes live. The eagerly awaited event will start on January 20, and this will likely be when players can get a Ronaldinho card for their Ultimate Team squads.

Ronaldinho's TOTY icon card could be one of the most sought-after cards in FIFA 23

Naturally, not much is known about the card right now. Ronaldinho's TOTY icon card is expected to be added to FIFA 23 packs, but its supplies will be low. The Brazilian's special version won't be cheap either, as all his cards in the FUT market tend to be quite pricey.

The exact stats remain to be seen, but more leaks can be expected before the actual card is released. The card will likely sport excellent stats across all attributes, with a particular focus on the offensive and creative departments.

Not every FIFA 23 player can afford cards like Ronaldinho since accumulating FUT coins isn't the easiest of tasks. Thankfully, there will be alternatives for them to use once the TOTY promo goes live. Ilkay Gundogan's upcoming version appears to be interesting and is rumored to be part of the objectives. Cards that are part of the objectives don't require fodder and can be obtained for free.

The starting XI lineup has also been leaked, which includes some expected additions in the form of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The official release will likely be made available on January 27.

Poll : 0 votes