FIFA 23 Joao Palhinha Path to Glory SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Joao Palhinha Path to Glory SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and one can guarantee themselves a special edition card for their Ultimate Team squad. With the latest release, players have received back-to-back SBCs that belong to the latest promo.

The Path to Glory promo has quickly become popular in the community by introducing some terrific cards. All of them can get further upgrades if their nations can go past the group stages in the FIFA World Cup. This makes them a great investment, and with the SBC, players won't have to rely on their luck or the FUT market.

Let's look at the challenges awaiting players to complete the Joao Palhinha Path to Glory SBC. This will allow them to understand the potential costs they might incur to obtain the special card. Most importantly, every FIFA 23 player can assess if the new card fits their current squad and helps improve it.

The Joao Palhinha Path to Glory SBC could be an interesting option in FIFA 23, especially with some upgrades

FIFA 23 has kept it relatively simple regarding the Joao Palhinha Path to Glory SBC. There are two tasks, and each has conditions that must be met when players submit the squads. Additionally, each task rewards a player pack, which can also be helpful. Let's take a look at the conditions of both tasks.

Task 1 - Portugal

# of players from Portugal: Minimum One

IF Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Minimum One

IF Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Joao Palhinha Path to Glory SBC, FIFA 23 players must complete both tasks within a week. The SBC will potentially require between 121,000-125,000 FUT coins, which can change based on the user's platform and the market's condition.

The final price can also be brought down by the use of fodder. The focus should be on the second task as it's the pricier one to complete. Even a partial use will allow players to save vital coins. It will also potentially increase the valuation of the Joao Palhinha Path to Glory SBC.

Joao Palhinha's Path to Glory card has 87 overall and CDM as its base position. With a position modifier, players can also play it as a CM. The card looks like a hard tackler with 88 Defense and 93 Physicality. The rating on Physicality outdoes several defenders in the game, and Palhinha can be a defensive beast.

There are obvious weaknesses, including the sluggish 72 Pace and 72 Shooting. FIFA 23 players are advised to use the card as a CDM, as the deficiencies make it unsuitable for the CM position.

Moreover, the Joao Palhinha Path to Glory SBC should be completed with fodder. The completion cost is exorbitant, and the price should have been much lesser. In comparison, yesterday's Steven Berghuis Path to Glory SBC offers much better value. Had the challenge been priced lower, more players may have potentially completed it and unlocked the card.

