FIFA 23 Joselu FUT Birthday objective - How to complete, all rewards, and more

FIFA 23 players can complete the Joselu FUT Birthday objective to unlock a special card for their respective Ultimate Team squads. This is the first promo item introduced as an objective reward. Completing the set is the cheapest way for players to add a promo item to their teams. EA Sports has released a special set of cards featuring modern football superstars and iconic legends.

While getting those items will require plenty of coins, here’s a cheaper, more viable alternative in the form of Joselu's objectives.

Unlocking the special card is simple, as it’s available as a group reward. All a FIFA 23 player will need to do is complete the tasks from the Joselu FUT Birthday objective. Once all of them are completed within the given time period, the special card will be unlocked.

The Joselu FUT Birthday objective is a perfect bargain for FIFA 23 players

Not all objective cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team are easy to get. Some of them involve tasks that are quite hard to complete. Thankfully, that’s not the case with the conditions in the Joselu FUT Birthday objective.

Task 1 – Finisher Mentality: Score at least 2 goals per match in 4 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Task 2 – LaLiga Magic: Score 8 goals with LaLiga players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Task 3 – Elegant Touch: Assist 4 goals with Spanish players using Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).

Task 4 – Magnificent 8: Win 8 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having min. 3 LaLiga players in starting 11.

These four tasks are part of the Joselu FUT Birthday objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card is available till March 31, so players shouldn’t delay too much in completing the tasks. They can do so in either the Division Rivals or Squad Battles mode. The latter will be a more convenient option to get the rewards quicker.

Joselu FUT Birthday objective rewards

The main reward is the 88-rated ST card with some decent stats. However, completing the four tasks includes additional rewards, including a FUT Birthday Swaps token. Starting on March 27, players can redeem these tokens for rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

SAF Nofil Khan @NofilKhan26



Don't sleep on Joselu



6'4

5*/4*

91 Positioning, Finishing, Shot Power

99 Jumping

99 Heading

90 Strength

91 Reactions

90 Ball Control

90 Dribbling

91 Acceleration



For an objective card he's My 10 coin pack was shit so I was looking at objective cards and...Don't sleep on Joselu6'45*/4*91 Positioning, Finishing, Shot Power99 Jumping99 Heading90 Strength91 Reactions90 Ball Control90 Dribbling91 AccelerationFor an objective card he's My 10 coin pack was shit so I was looking at objective cards and...Don't sleep on Joselu6'45*/4*91 Positioning, Finishing, Shot Power99 Jumping99 Heading90 Strength91 Reactions90 Ball Control90 Dribbling91 Acceleration For an objective card he's 😍 https://t.co/7hotQKFSIQ

Additionally, there are four in-game packs to be won by completing the objective set:

80+ Rare Gold Player

75+ Rated Rare Player

Small Electrum Players Pack

Premium Gold Pack

Overall, it’s a solid offering for those looking to get promo cards without spending any coins.

Poll : 0 votes