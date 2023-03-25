FIFA 23 Joselu FUT Birthday objective - How to complete, all rewards, and more

FIFA 23 players can complete the Joselu FUT Birthday objective to unlock a special card for their respective Ultimate Team squads. This is the first promo item introduced as an objective reward. Completing the set is the cheapest way for players to add a promo item to their teams. EA Sports has released a special set of cards featuring modern football superstars and iconic legends.
While getting those items will require plenty of coins, here’s a cheaper, more viable alternative in the form of Joselu's objectives.
Unlocking the special card is simple, as it’s available as a group reward. All a FIFA 23 player will need to do is complete the tasks from the Joselu FUT Birthday objective. Once all of them are completed within the given time period, the special card will be unlocked.
The Joselu FUT Birthday objective is a perfect bargain for FIFA 23 players
Not all objective cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team are easy to get. Some of them involve tasks that are quite hard to complete. Thankfully, that’s not the case with the conditions in the Joselu FUT Birthday objective.
- Task 1 – Finisher Mentality: Score at least 2 goals per match in 4 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).
- Task 2 – LaLiga Magic: Score 8 goals with LaLiga players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).
- Task 3 – Elegant Touch: Assist 4 goals with Spanish players using Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals).
- Task 4 – Magnificent 8: Win 8 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having min. 3 LaLiga players in starting 11.
These four tasks are part of the Joselu FUT Birthday objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The card is available till March 31, so players shouldn’t delay too much in completing the tasks. They can do so in either the Division Rivals or Squad Battles mode. The latter will be a more convenient option to get the rewards quicker.
Joselu FUT Birthday objective rewards
The main reward is the 88-rated ST card with some decent stats. However, completing the four tasks includes additional rewards, including a FUT Birthday Swaps token. Starting on March 27, players can redeem these tokens for rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
Additionally, there are four in-game packs to be won by completing the objective set:
- 80+ Rare Gold Player
- 75+ Rated Rare Player
- Small Electrum Players Pack
- Premium Gold Pack
Overall, it’s a solid offering for those looking to get promo cards without spending any coins.