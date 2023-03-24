FIFA 23 FUT Birthday leaks hint at Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac coming as objectives/SBC

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are set to appear in the upcoming FIFA 23 FUT Birthday promo as objectives and SBCs, as per leaks by FUT Sheriff. While the community eagerly awaits the official release later tonight on March 24, these rumors have spiced things up. There will be special cards dedicated to both active and former footballers in the promo, many of which will be included in packs. That said, players will also have alternative ways to improve their squads.

The official stats and overalls of Ozil and Kolasinac’s upcoming FUT Birthday cards have not been revealed yet, so FIFA 23 players have to wait for the commencement of the promo. However, one can make a few educated guesses based on previous SBCs and objectives in Ultimate Team.

Ozil and Kolasinac's FUT Birthday cards could be an interesting bargain for FIFA 23 players

Kolasinac and Ozil’s base cards in FIFA 23 are a far cry from what they used to be. The upcoming FUT Birthday promo could solve the problem by offering boosts to their stats and overalls.

The extent of the boosts may be hard to predict, but their promo items will likely be far better than the existing options. Moreover, better stats will result in higher overalls and allow FIFA 23 players to use the cards longer.

Since they will be part of SBCs and objectives, their associated tasks will be important. Every objective or SBC card requires players to complete certain quests to unlock them in the first place. The cost usually depends on the assigned conditions, and players will hope that both of them will be cheap to unlock.

Kolasinac could be great for those looking for an offensive wingback, while Ozil will serve as the midfield maestro. Notably, the former German footballer recently announced his decision to retire from football.

Aside from the latest leaks, several other big names are rumored to appear in the FUT Birthday promo. Players should make the most of the available opportunities in the next couple of weeks to significantly improve their respective Ultimate Team squads.

